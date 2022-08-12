ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Hospice of the Eastern U.P. Receives $40,000 Donation

By Jim LeHocky
9&10 News
 4 days ago
A hospice house in the Upper Peninsula turned 10-years-old Friday. And in that decade, it has cared for 650 patients.

Hospice of the Eastern U.P. in Sault Ste. Marie opened their doors back on August 12, 2012. The organization relies on donations and fundraising to maintain the end of life care.

Last weekend, Scott and Shelly Crouch donated just over $40,000. Scott’s Father, Wilfred, passed away at hospice in 2016. His wife, Joyce, then passed away five years later.

Hospice was named as one of the beneficiaries of Joyce’s estate.

“We are really honored and totally grateful for that contribution because those are the types of things that we hoped would happen one day, and that’s what’s going to carry on into the future are the estate gifts,” said Tracey Holt, executive director of Hospice of the U.P.

Holt says this is the largest donation they have received thus far.

9&10 News

9&10 News

