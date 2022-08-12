ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second fatal shooting this month near George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS – One man died and another was seriously injured in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in 2020. Minneapolis Police found two wounded men Sunday afternoon near the intersection that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death. One...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

