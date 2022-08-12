ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Softball: Martinez's 2 HR, 6 RBI rally Buford to win over Walnut Grove; Chestatee rolls

WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Adriana Martinez belted two home runs and drove in six to lead Buford to a thrilling 7-4, come-from-behind win over Walnut Grove on the road on Monday. The big blow came in the top of the seventh with one out and the Lady Wolves (4-0) trailing 4-3. Addie Rackley singled to start the rally, and after Isabel Rettiger's sacrifice bunt, Madison Pickens walked, and then Mackenzie Pickens singled to load the bases. Martinez followed with a grand slam to give Buford the lead.
WALNUT GROVE, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
ATLANTA, GA
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta

Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
ATLANTA, GA
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music

Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
MABLETON, GA
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?

Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location

Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
ATLANTA, GA
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
PLEASE be careful and wear a life vest if you’re swimming by the diving rock on the Chattahoochee

I was shooting the hooch yesterday on the Powers Mill-Paces Mill route when we came across a large police presence near the “diving rock.” (Located [here]( https://goo.gl/maps/gT3ZmetXuHFuK2cu8)) They were dredging the water looking for the body of someone who had drowned. He was simply swimming to that side of the river when he got pulled under by the current. This has actually happened [multiple times](https://www.cbs46.com/2022/06/07/crews-searching-missing-swimmer-chattahoochee-river/?outputType=amp) during [this summer alone](https://www.cbs46.com/2022/06/25/crews-searching-missing-27-year-old-chattahoochee-river-saturday/?outputType=amp). Why there are no signs I have no idea, but I will never forget as long as I live the screaming and sobbing I heard when who I assume was his mother was evidently told that her son was certainly dead. It’s the worst sound I’ve ever heard. The only way to prevent this is to wear a life jacket if you’re swimming in that part of the river, particularly on the left side facing downstream. Even if you’re a strong swimmer, you are no match against the river. I don’t know if anyone who swims there has a chance of seeing this, but I needed to do something to try and prevent any more tragedies like the one I witnessed.from __hey__its__me__
ATLANTA, GA
Sports
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station

Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
Car smashes through popular Riverdale restaurant window

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver plowed through the glass window of a popular barbecue restaurant in Riverdale Tuesday afternoon, according to restaurant staff at “This Is It BBQ”. Two photos sent to CBS46 show glass scattered from the exterior of the business and the front windows completely...
RIVERDALE, GA
Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years

Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
ATLANTA, GA
Smith's Olde Bar

Cost: $20-$25 [click here for more]. Wednesday August 17, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/17/2022 8:00 PM. Monday August 22, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/22/2022 8:00 PM. Thursday August 25, 2022 09:00 PM EDT 08/25/2022 9:00 PM. Alt-rock with The pauses / Five Eight / World Is Watching. Cost: $10-$16 [click...
ATLANTA, GA
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future

People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE

