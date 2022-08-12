I was shooting the hooch yesterday on the Powers Mill-Paces Mill route when we came across a large police presence near the “diving rock.” (Located [here]( https://goo.gl/maps/gT3ZmetXuHFuK2cu8)) They were dredging the water looking for the body of someone who had drowned. He was simply swimming to that side of the river when he got pulled under by the current. This has actually happened [multiple times](https://www.cbs46.com/2022/06/07/crews-searching-missing-swimmer-chattahoochee-river/?outputType=amp) during [this summer alone](https://www.cbs46.com/2022/06/25/crews-searching-missing-27-year-old-chattahoochee-river-saturday/?outputType=amp). Why there are no signs I have no idea, but I will never forget as long as I live the screaming and sobbing I heard when who I assume was his mother was evidently told that her son was certainly dead. It’s the worst sound I’ve ever heard. The only way to prevent this is to wear a life jacket if you’re swimming in that part of the river, particularly on the left side facing downstream. Even if you’re a strong swimmer, you are no match against the river. I don’t know if anyone who swims there has a chance of seeing this, but I needed to do something to try and prevent any more tragedies like the one I witnessed.from __hey__its__me__

