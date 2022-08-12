Read full article on original website
Whitmer proposes sales tax holiday for Michigan back-to-school shopping
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - With inflation upping prices, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a sales tax holiday for those buying school supplies. "We know this is a quick way to help a lot of folks that are struggling to pay the bills and get their kids ready for another school year," she said.
Michigan Big Tree Hunt seeks state's largest tree
(FOX 2) - Do you know where the biggest tree in Michigan?. That's the question on the minds of the managers behind the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, the annual competition that asks the public to identify the state's largest woody landmarks. The biggest trees identified will be entered into a register that tracks the country's largest trunks.
Michigan Lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life from ticket bought in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An unknown Michigan Lottery winner will be getting $25,000 a year for life once they claim their prize. The player matched the white balls picked Saturday night for the Lucky For Life drawing – 13-26-34-37-48. They purchased the ticket at a Sunoco gas station at 45471 Ryan Rd.in Shelby Township.
Boil advisory emergency declaration • Warren food pantry storage firebombed • Mastodon found during dig
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A state of emergency has been ordered for several Southeast Michigan counties following a catastrophic water main break that impacted the water access of nearly a million people over the weekend. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties due...
90-year-old Macomb County man 'exhilarated' after winning $250K Michigan Lottery Keno prize
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County man said he was exhilarated when the Michigan Lottery office confirmed he won $250,000 playing Keno. "I play a variety of Lottery games, but Keno has been my favorite game to play lately," he said. "I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my Keno tickets."
Southeast Michigan water main break repairs now expected to take until Sept. 3; boil water advisories continue
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Repairs after a massive water main break in Southeast Michigan will take longer than initially planned, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. The fix was expected to be finished about two weeks after the break, which happened Saturday. Now it is anticipated to take three weeks, meaning the repairs should be completed by Sept. 3.
State of Emergency declared over Great Lakes Water Authority water main break
(FOX 2) - A state of emergency has been ordered for several Southeast Michigan counties following a catastrophic water main break that impacted the water access of nearly a million people over the weekend. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties due to...
Michigan State Police seek person of interest after Upper Peninsula murder
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are searching for a person of interest after a murder Sunday night in the Upper Peninsula. Police said they want to question 49-year-old Jared Woodgate in connection with the death. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area. A 42-year-old...
GLWA water main break still impacts 7 communities; expected to be fixed in two weeks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An estimated 133,000 people in 7 communities are still impacted by the water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility. 935,000 people in 23 communities were initially impacted on Saturday when the break was first discovered. Updated map of the communities...
Family seeks more charges in teen son's death • Lathrup council member eavesdrops • Oxford's new security
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Three weeks ago a 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy. The victim's family says there were young accomplices -- and they want to see those kids punished for the deadly crime too. The accused teen gunman Ryan McLeod was in court...
At least 130,000 people still affected by Great Lakes Water Authority water main break
A massive crack in a pipe at the Lake Huron water treatment facility has impacted the water access of more than 130,000 people across several communities in Metro Detroit. Residents in the village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township should continue boiling their water before using it.
Oxford schools to install weapons detection system, hire private security ahead of next school year
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Oxford district students return to school for the upcoming year, one of the first changes they'll see are the biometric scanners awaiting them at all three entrances of the high school. It's part of a beefed up security system that's being added to the...
Investigation into cause of massive Southeast Michigan water main break continues
Great Lakes Water Authority engineers are working to figure out what led to a massive water main break that impacted nearly 1 million people over the weekend. It could take as long as two weeks for water pressure to return to normal.
Concerns over cemetery plot lead to dispute, potential for body to be moved
A woman received a letter recently telling her that another family was upset because her brother was buried in their cemetery plot at Detroit Memorial Park in Redford. The family has told the cemetery they will take legal action if he isn't moved.
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Cars not your thing? There's plenty going on around Metro Detroit this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Hot rods will fill Woodward this weekend. Before the cruise Saturday, cities along the route will be hosting events Friday, as well as activities on cruise day.
Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
Police issue warning after ecstasy shaped like candy found during traffic stop
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police issued a warning to parents after ecstasy that looked like candy was found during a traffic stop. A trooper found the ecstasy when they stopped a Cincinnati man in northern Michigan. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Ecstasy comes in pills or powder. When...
