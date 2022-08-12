ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Whitmer proposes sales tax holiday for Michigan back-to-school shopping

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - With inflation upping prices, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed a sales tax holiday for those buying school supplies. "We know this is a quick way to help a lot of folks that are struggling to pay the bills and get their kids ready for another school year," she said.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Big Tree Hunt seeks state's largest tree

(FOX 2) - Do you know where the biggest tree in Michigan?. That's the question on the minds of the managers behind the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, the annual competition that asks the public to identify the state's largest woody landmarks. The biggest trees identified will be entered into a register that tracks the country's largest trunks.
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
fox2detroit.com

90-year-old Macomb County man 'exhilarated' after winning $250K Michigan Lottery Keno prize

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County man said he was exhilarated when the Michigan Lottery office confirmed he won $250,000 playing Keno. "I play a variety of Lottery games, but Keno has been my favorite game to play lately," he said. "I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my Keno tickets."
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan water main break repairs now expected to take until Sept. 3; boil water advisories continue

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Repairs after a massive water main break in Southeast Michigan will take longer than initially planned, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. The fix was expected to be finished about two weeks after the break, which happened Saturday. Now it is anticipated to take three weeks, meaning the repairs should be completed by Sept. 3.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seek person of interest after Upper Peninsula murder

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are searching for a person of interest after a murder Sunday night in the Upper Peninsula. Police said they want to question 49-year-old Jared Woodgate in connection with the death. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area. A 42-year-old...
fox2detroit.com

At least 130,000 people still affected by Great Lakes Water Authority water main break

A massive crack in a pipe at the Lake Huron water treatment facility has impacted the water access of more than 130,000 people across several communities in Metro Detroit. Residents in the village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township should continue boiling their water before using it.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Cars not your thing? There's plenty going on around Metro Detroit this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Hot rods will fill Woodward this weekend. Before the cruise Saturday, cities along the route will be hosting events Friday, as well as activities on cruise day.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum

DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
DUNDEE, MI

