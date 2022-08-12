MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County man said he was exhilarated when the Michigan Lottery office confirmed he won $250,000 playing Keno. "I play a variety of Lottery games, but Keno has been my favorite game to play lately," he said. "I was checking several tickets at the store and got a message to see the retailer after scanning one of my Keno tickets."

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO