MULLIN-Deirdre Ann, 68, of Valatie, NY, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2022 from death by suicide. She was born in Brooklyn as the eldest of four children to Peggy and Bill Mullin. As a young girl she was “Momma Dee” to her sisters Patti, Kellie, and Stacie. Childhood was rough.

