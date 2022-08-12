Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Division of Public Health responds to updated CDC COVID guidelines
The Delaware Division of Public Health is adopting the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidelines. Getting vaccinated, staying up to date on booster shots, getting tested, and staying home when you feel sick continue to be the main recommendations for navigating COVID, however, some recommendations have changed. Quarantining is no longer...
WBOC
Delaware Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review, it was announced Monday. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized...
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
Going to a county fair in NJ? CDC says watch out for this new virus
Amid peak county fair season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the year’s first human infection with a flu virus that usually spreads in pigs. The person who was infected had direct contact with pigs at an agricultural fair in West Virginia, the CDC confirmed on Aug. 5.
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
delawarepublic.org
Family Emergency Preparedness Day returns on Sept. 17
The Atlantic hurricane season is only halfway over and the season is still expected to be an above-normal one; the National Hurricane Center in Miami is still predicting 14 to 21 named storms this year. That’s prompting First State officials to remind people how to prepare ahead of storms.
WMDT.com
Could polio be making comeback in Delaware Valley?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CDC says the discovery of polio in New York City wastewater is the tip of the iceberg. That has many wondering if the contagious virus could also be in the Philadelphia region.Eyewitness News couldn't find one location in the region that is testing wastewater for polio.Doctors say most people are vaccinated so the risk is considered low, but for those who aren't protected, the CDC is worried about what it's calling a silent spread.93% of American children receive the polio vaccine, but a growing number of families have been skipping vaccinations. That led to...
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Wilmington, Delaware
Zipping through the Mid-Atlantic states? Set up a little detour on your itinerary to check out all the best things to do in Wilmington, Delaware. The largest city in Delaware and the state’s major cultural hub, Wilmington might be one of the most surprising urban travel destinations in the Northeast USA.
WMDT.com
Petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities’ rates granted
DOVER, Del. – The Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tideweater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a “just and reasonable level”, pending further review. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return....
WMDT.com
Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
delawarepublic.org
State holds resource fairs for households facing end of pandemic motel shelter program
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is holding resource fairs for the more than 400 households still housed in motel rooms paid for by the state’s pandemic emergency shelter program. The federal funding for that program, which has provided temporary shelter to thousands of Delawareans since the start of the pandemic, will run out by the end of this month.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Dover, DE USA
Walking into Sam’s Club, in Dover, Delaware we found a quilted heart ❤️. It brightened our day, as my son was just diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disorder a couple of days ago, and this was the little heartfelt lift we needed! Thank you!
WMDT.com
1600 lbs. of White Marlin Open fish gets donated to the Maryland Food Bank
MARYLAND– Many families across the state were able to benefit from the White Marlin Open that just wrapped up this past week in Ocean City. While it is not a requirement, anglers had the option to donate the fish they caught to the Maryland Food Bank. This year we’re told they donated over 1600 pounds of fish and that will provide about 1,000 meals to households here on the Eastern Shore.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak.
It may look stunning, but officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
The spotted lanternfly may be a stunning sight for some, but for others, it's a cause for concern.
