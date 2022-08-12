Read full article on original website
Did you hear that loud ‘boom’ Saturday morning?
On Good Things Utah this morning – A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy. South Salt Lake resident Wendi Melling was just heading out the door Saturday morning when she heard the noise, which she described as a “loud deep booming sound” followed by a few seconds of rumbling.
Unique souvenirs from Utah
Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
Local animal shelter supporting pets in need
Stan Stensrud, Co-Founder and Board Member at Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering, joined us on the show today to share the mission of Ruff Haven. This shelter works to keep pets with their people during extreme hardship, such as domestic violence, hospitalization, and addiction. Ruff Haven has a boarding facility and a foster program available. They also offer free pet vaccination clinics in some of Utah’s most underserved communities.
America First Credit Union partners with Utah Driver License Division to offer a Mobile Driver’s License
(Good Things Utah) From the very beginning, America First Credit Union has been all about convenience. From its easy-to-use online banking system to its many member incentives — everything makes for an effortless customer experience. Taking this convenience a step further, AFCU has partnered with Utah Driver License Division to offer a Mobile Driver’s License (MDL).
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
