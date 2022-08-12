Read full article on original website
Related
Billboard
Music NFT Startup HitPiece Relaunches, Months After Being Called a ‘Scam Operation’
Undeterred by February's backlash, HitPiece moves from beta to "buttoned up." The music NFT company HitPiece announced its official launch last week, months after a contentious preview that caused the platform to temporarily shut down. HitPiece, which aims to be “the easiest place to create and buy authentic music artist...
Billboard
Warner Music and Lee Daniels Formally Announce Joint Venture
The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which won a Grammy at the 2022 awards, was the venture's first project. Warner Recorded Music and director, writer and producer Lee Daniels formally announced a joint venture covering music projects globally today (Aug. 16). The venture’s first project actually came out last year, as the soundtrack to the Daniels-directed film The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which starred Andra Day and earned her a nomination for best actress at the Academy Awards and a win for best actress in a motion picture, drama at the Golden Globes. The soundtrack, released by Warner Records — which has also released all of Day’s recorded music to date — won a Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media as well.
Beyonce Extends U.K. Chart Reign With ‘Renaissance’
Beyonce is still bossing the U.K. albums chart with Renaissance (Interscope/Parkwood Entertainment). The U.S. superstar singer enters a second consecutive week at No. 1 with her seventh and latest album, to stave off the challenge of Eminem and his latest hits compilation, Curtain Call 2 (Interscope).Bey’s hit new collection becomes her first since 2011’s 4 to spend more than a single week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, the OCC reports; 4 reigned for a total of two cycles. Renaissance is Beyonce’s fourth U.K. chart-topping solo LP following Dangerously In Love (from 2003), 4, and Lemonade (2016). The...
Powered by TikTok, Eliza Rose’s ‘B.O.T.A’ Blooms on U.K. Chart Blast
Give it time, and Eliza Rose just might be the baddest of them all. The London-based DJ, vocalist and radio host is flying on the U.K. chart blast with “B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All),” which was sent into the Top 10 last Friday (Aug. 12) after it blew-up on TikTok.Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of the new chart title, the empowering dance anthem lifts 10-4. At the top of the First Look chart is LF System’s “Afraid To Feel,” which is on track for a seventh consecutive week at the summit, while George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass”...
RELATED PEOPLE
LF System’s ‘Afraid to Feel’ Enters Week 6 Atop U.K. Singles Chart
LF System feels like a champion for another week, as the Scottish electronic production duo extends its chart reign with “Afraid to Feel” (via Warner Records).The disco-chaneling tune has now led the Official U.K. Singles Chart for six unbroken weeks, and it’s again the most-streamed single in the country, racking up more than 5.5 million plays, the OCC reports. “Afraid to Feel” holds off Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” (Columbia) which stays at No. 2 in its eighth week, for its equal best position. With its runner-up finish, Beyonce again misses out on a chart double as her LP Renaissance enters...
Rage Against the Machine Raise $1M for Charity With Madison Square Garden Residency
Rage Against the Machine announced Monday (Aug. 15) that they’d racked up a seven-figure charitable donation thanks to their recent series of shows in New York City. “Charity tickets purchased by our fans for our five night Madison Square Garden residency raised $1,000,000,” the band wrote in a statement on Instagram. “These funds will be distributed to the Immigrant Defense Project and by WhyHunger to Neighbors Together and The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City.” The famously political rockers have been long known for their vocal and monetary support of various causes; in June, they also donated nearly half a million...
Sabrina Carpenter to Embark on ‘Emails I Can’t Send’ U.S. Tour: Here Are the Dates
Sabrina Carpenter is coming to a city near you. The 23-year-old pop star and actress announced a series of tour dates on Monday (Aug. 15) set to take place in September in support of her recently released album, Emails I Can’t Send. The trek consists of 12 shows across the United States, and will begin on Sept. 28 with the opening night at Hard Rock Live in Orlando. Carpenter will make tour stops in New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more before concluding at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Oct. 16. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster starting on...
KAMP LA 2022 Enlists Monsta X, Kai, Jeon Somi & More for New U.S. K-Pop Festival
As festival season returns in full swing, a massive new K-pop experience is on its way to satiate a growing U.S. audience. KAMP LA 2022 is the new mega concert coming to Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl stadium this fall with a slate of heavy hitters across Korean entertainment. For the kickoff lineup announcement, KAMP has shared that K-pop boy bands Monsta X, Super Junior and iKON will be joined by solo superstars Kai, Jeon Somi and BamBam. R&B chart-topper Zion.T will join the bill, as will girl group Lapillus, marking the group’s first U.S. appearance. The full lineup, including additional headliners, is said to be announced in the coming weeks. The concert is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside the Film That Brought Together Gloria Gaynor, Carmine Appice and a New York Radio Legend
Three music industry veterans are getting a chance to flex new creative muscles thanks to the upcoming inspirational film The Thursday Night Club: Legendary rock drummer/songwriter Carmine Appice is contributing Christian songs he’s written to the film; disco icon Gloria Gaynor opens a new chapter as an actress; and award-winning New York radio personality Valerie Smaldone makes her bow as a feature film director. “They told me what it was about, and I loved the whole idea of it,” Gaynor tells Billboard of the film, which is slated for a November release. Known for her signature Hot 100-topping anthem “I Will...
Kelly Clarkson Launches Nationwide ‘Kellyoke’ Search for Duet Partner
The Kelly Clarkson Show is hitting the road to find Kelly Clarkson the perfect “Kellyoke” partner! On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the show took to social media to announce its nationwide talent search with Clarkson spelling out the goal of the contest. “Hey, what’s up, America? Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with me? I thought so. Well, your chance is finally here,” she said in the Instagram video. “This summer we’re taking The Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America and virtually on TikTok using the hashtag #KellyokeSearch.” The Kellyoke Search Bus...
Billboard
How the Black Promoters Collective Bought ‘Back the Culture’ – And Scored a $60M Quarter
In 2020 the Black Promoters Collective came together, beginning with weekly phone calls to discuss COVID-19’s impact on touring, especially for Black and independent promoters. After the killing of George Floyd that May, the BPC’s mission took on even more urgency as the group sought to prove that its more than 100 years of collective experience and success should not be disregarded and ignored by agents, artists and venues.
I Just Learned That These '00s Musicians Are Still Releasing Music Today And I Am Freaking Out
I really have been missing them like candy.
Comments / 0