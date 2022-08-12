Give it time, and Eliza Rose just might be the baddest of them all. The London-based DJ, vocalist and radio host is flying on the U.K. chart blast with “B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All),” which was sent into the Top 10 last Friday (Aug. 12) after it blew-up on TikTok.Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of the new chart title, the empowering dance anthem lifts 10-4. At the top of the First Look chart is LF System’s “Afraid To Feel,” which is on track for a seventh consecutive week at the summit, while George Ezra’s “Green Green Grass”...

