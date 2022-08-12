Dustin Connell Claims Third Career Victory at MLF Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six at Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits

Read full article on original website
SummerFAST DIRT Modified Series starts tonight at Weedsport Speedway
Take four top Central New York speedways, add several dozen DIRT big-block racing teams, throw in $128,000 in prize money and you have all the ingredients for SummerFAST 2022. The four straight Super DIRT Series programs open Monday night at the Weedsport Speedway with the running of the rescheduled Hall of Fame 100. The SummerFAST series continues at Brewerton Tuesday, Fulton on Wednesday and winds up at the Land of Legends Speedway in Canandaigua Thursday night.
cnycentral.com
'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
Queens of quilting: Cicero-based Plank Road Quilt Guild nears 40th anniversary
CICERO — In 1982, a group of seven local ladies gathered to share their love of quilting. They called themselves “the Crazy Quilters.” By the next year, they had rebranded as the “Plank Road Quilter’s Guild” as a nod to North Syracuse’s plank road — the first in the nation — built in 1846. Now […]
Former S.U. Student to Make State Fair Debut at Chevy Park
Pop singer-songwriter Claud will make their Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 26th at 2:00 p.m., but they’re no stranger to Syracuse! The former Syracuse University student is best known for coming-of-age lyrics that explore the various stages of relationships, delivered through melancholic, bubblegum pop music that leaves listeners feeling good.
Finger Lakes winemaker pushed by ‘challenge of staying fresh while also staying true to why you started’
Jordan Harris was born and raised in Niagara on the Canadian side. He told ediblefingerlakes.com that he was “always in awe of the Finger Lakes wines when I tried them.”. He spent 13 years working in Virginia, then took a position in 2020 working with Heron Hill Winery and Ingle Vineyard in Hammondsport, New York. The vineyard is named after owners John and Josephine Ingle, who planted their first grapevines overlooking Canandaigua Lake in 1972. It’s a winery that’s quite proud of the recognition its tasting room received as one of the 10 most spectacular in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine along with a long list of awards for its wines.
newyorkupstate.com
Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
wxhc.com
Brockway Trucks Return To Homer To Much Fanfare (Photo Gallery)
With a perfect Saturday forecasted, the Brockway trucks were ready to parade down Homer Ave. to Rt. 281 then towards Clinton St. as they head their way to Main Street in Homer. The Huskies rolled into Main Street around 9am to much fanfare with residents and tourists waving, taking pictures,...
Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz to ‘probably’ start at PG, per head coach
Ever since 2022 four-star combo guard Judah Mintz committed to Syracuse basketball at the end of March, I’ve been curious to see what his role would be for the Orange during the upcoming campaign. The 6-foot-3 Mintz, a versatile combo guard who can suit up at point guard or...
localsyr.com
Bouckville antique show kicks off Monday with over 2000 dealers & vendors on site
BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Antique lovers are not going to want to miss this! New York’s largest antique and collectibles show is back, starting August 15 until August 21. According to madison-bouckville.com, over 2,000 dealers and vendors will be on-site and have an array of collectibles from past centuries...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor trailer flipped on its side in thruway crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Breaking news overnight, a brutal crash scene on the thruway. You can see the destruction our crew captured at the scene and the crowd of first responders gathered around what appears to be a tractor trailer flipped on its side. We are still awaiting details from the Monroe...
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
Search For Newark Bank Robber Underway
Newark Village Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man that robbed the Citizens Bank on West Miller Street last Thursday afternoon. The man described as a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, a green neon shirt, red shorts, and black sneakers handed the teller a note and left with an unknown amount of cash.
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
Success tastes so sweet at sauerkraut recipe contest in Finger Lakes
PHELPS — Really, her main entrée is only Bloody Mary inspired, Rayne Hammond-Benz promised, and not a concoction dreamed up from too many Bloody Mary drinks on a Sunday morning. But Hammond-Benz's Bloody Mary-inspired sauerkraut bread pudding, with horseradish garlic aioli and a bit of Phelps' own Smokin'...
Former candidate endorses Josh Riley for Congress
Former New York 22nd Congressional candidate Vanessa Fajans-Turner announced that she is endorsing Democrat Josh Riley in the new 19th Congressional District.
Kids Playing in Road, Wayne County Woman Arrested
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Rose woman following an investigation into a juvenile complaint in the Town of Rose. Deputies arrested Brieanna Scruton, age 27, of Gray Street in the Town of Rose for resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a complaint of an 8-year-old child in the middle of the roadway and a 6-year-old child laying in the roadway refusing to move for vehicles. The children were not being properly supervised and is reported to be an ongoing issue. When informed that she was being arrested, Scruton attempted to flee the officers.
