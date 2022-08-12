Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
30 RCSD seniors set to graduate following successful summer school program at St. John Fisher University
Ava Reyez is a rising senior at the School of the Arts and decided to take summer school courses to get ahead for next school year.
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
visitrochester.com
How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester
Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
St. John Fisher nursing school receives $1.1 million grant
St. John Fisher University’s Wegmans School of Nursing has received $1.1 million to boost the pipeline of diverse nurses. The school is one of eight grant awardees in the state. The funds, spread over three years, come from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Nursing Workforce Diversity Program. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nine firms to vie for ROC the Pitch prizes
ROC the Pitch is back for its second round. The business pitch competition, hosted by Rochester Institute of Technology’s Center for Urban Entrepreneurship, will give nine diverse Monroe County businesses a leg up on growth. They will vie for a top prize of $25,000, two prizes of $5,000 each,...
visitrochester.com
8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships
Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
Brighton named ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’
In the 14618 Zip Code, homes sell in just six days and receive 4 times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.
wxxinews.org
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected? We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Faith leaders hold youth engagement event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
WHEC TV-10
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
ESL Federal Credit Union holds beam signing to celebrate new branch
Construction on the newest branch started last month and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
Pines of Perinton names 1st community coordinator, renovates after scandal
My role as a community coordinator is to be a voice and a resource to the residents of the Pines of Perinton,” Thompson said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer
Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
New leadership for Monroe County superintendents
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is approaching, and with that comes new leadership. News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to Dr. Casey Kosiorek, Hilton Superintendent, and now president for Monroe County’s Council of Superintendents. The title rotates every year to a new superintendent, alternating from the county’s East side to the West. In […]
Rochester’s International Plaza holds Dominican Day celebration
Site Manager Lisandra Mandez said she is excited to see diversity, unity, and tolerance celebrated through cultural arts and expressions.
Community picnic, health screenings at Memorial AME Zion Church
The event took place at the church on Clarissa Street in the Corn Hill District.
Genesee Valley Park pool re-opens after $2.2M in renovations
The Genesee Valley Park (GVP) pool is reopening to the public Monday.
wdkx.com
Click Here To See Tuesday’s 10am Babyface Contest Photo Winner
If This Is You! Call 222-1039 To Claim Your Tickets To See Babyface at the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival, August 27th at Frontier Field!
westsidenewsny.com
Area hospitals recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for those with heart disease and stroke
There are 2,600 hospitals nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke. Several received awards, including five in this area. Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?
In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
