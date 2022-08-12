ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester

Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
The Rochester Beacon

Nine firms to vie for ROC the Pitch prizes

ROC the Pitch is back for its second round. The business pitch competition, hosted by Rochester Institute of Technology’s Center for Urban Entrepreneurship, will give nine diverse Monroe County businesses a leg up on growth. They will vie for a top prize of $25,000, two prizes of $5,000 each,...
visitrochester.com

8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships

Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
wxxinews.org

Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected? We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
WHEC TV-10

Faith leaders hold youth engagement event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
WHEC TV-10

Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
CITY News

Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
News 8 WROC

New leadership for Monroe County superintendents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is approaching, and with that comes new leadership. News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to Dr. Casey Kosiorek, Hilton Superintendent, and now president for Monroe County’s Council of Superintendents. The title rotates every year to a new superintendent, alternating from the county’s East side to the West. In […]
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ABOUT

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

