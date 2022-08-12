ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHONJ fans think couple has quit the show after more than 10 years as they drop ‘clues’ in new podcast

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
 4 days ago
RHONJ fans think Melissa and Joe Gorga have dropped a clue that they're quitting the show.

Melissa, 43, sent viewers into meltdown when she talked about the couple making a "very big decision" in the latest episode of her podcast.

RHONJ fans think Melissa and Joe Gorga have dropped a clue that they're quitting the show Credit: The Mega Agency
They talked about making a 'very big decision' while reflecting on missing Teresa Giudice's wedding Credit: Alamy

Joe, 42, appeared on the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, where the pair discussed missing his sister Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Melissa said: "Joe and I had made a very big decision and we're still feeling this way and this is what we have decided.

"That sometimes when things are too toxic and you try over and over and over again and it just keeps coming back around to the same thing, that sometimes, even if it's family, you just have to let it go."

Fans on Reddit took this to mean the couple had decided to leave Bravo after more than a decade on RHONJ.

One wrote, "FINALLY," while another added: "Good riddance. She doesn’t even have a storyline on RHONJ."

A third speculated that Melissa and Joe might have their own show, posting: "I anticipate a spin-off show announcement next for them?"

Melissa shut down the rumors herself, writing on her Instagram Stories: "People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I'm leaving the show.

"'This is how rumors get started.' I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend."

She added: "We have no plans on leaving."

PRE-WEDDING BRAWL

Prior to snubbing his sister's ceremony, Joe got into a "heated altercation" with Teresa's now husband, Luis Ruelas.

That altercation was so severe that it caused Joe to not appear at Teresa's housewarming party that occurred before the wedding.

Days before the wedding, Joe and Luis had to be broken apart by security while shooting RHONJ, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed.

An insider shared: "Joe charged at Luis during filming after long-simmering tensions came to a head.

"Luis was upset that [Joe's wife] Melissa unfairly blamed Teresa for spreading rumors about her marriage."

IN-LAW DRAMA

Melissa, after skipping the wedding with her husband, added to the family drama by shading Teresa on Instagram.

She posted a group photo of her family to Instagram stories with the caption: "This is us."

Joe then reposted the story with the caption, "Blood doesn't make you family."

BIG JERSEY WEDDING

Meanwhile, Teresa seemed to have quite the wedding despite her brother and sister-in-law not being there.

The nuptials were filmed for a Bravo special that is set to air next year after season 12 of RHONJ.

Teresa wore a white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a crown made of diamonds on her head.

Luis wore a white blazer with black pants and a bowtie.

The loved-up stars said their "I dos" in front of 220 guests, which was officiated by Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

Fans took this to mean they are quitting the show Credit: Instagram/@joeygorga
Melissa shut down the speculation on her Instagram Story Credit: Instagram
The couple are feuding with Teresa and Luis Ruelas Credit: Splash

