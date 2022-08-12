ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Who Is TikTok Star and Mental Health Advocate Elyse Myers?

By Amanda Landwehr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Viral TikTok sensation Elyse Myers took the internet by storm when she started uploading hilarious content in 2021. Since then, Myers has become one of social media’s most relatable content creators, amassing well over 5 million followers on the app. So what is Myers’ story, and how did the TikTok star become “the internet’s best friend”?

Elyse Myers’ rise to TikTok fame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMkxP_0hErjyWI00
Elyse Myers | Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for TikTok

Myers is a 28-year-old comedian and content creator whose rise to internet superstardom began in October 2021.

The writer-comedian’s first viral hit was a story time-style video detailing a first date gone horribly wrong. In the two and a half minute clip, she shared a vivid retelling of the date. On it, she was swindled into paying for 100 hard-shell tacos in a Taco Bell drive-through, per Vanity Fair .

After catching the internet’s attention with her relaxed, casually hilarious storytelling, Myers continued to upload more relatable stories and “Q&As over coffee.” She’s since expanded to other social media platforms.

Myers’ comedy is inspired by legendary performers, including Melissa McCarthy, Chris Farley, and Amy Poehler. Through her videos, Myers is able to share her POV as a new mom who is “extraordinarily open and vulnerable” with her fans, according to her personal website .

Elyse Myers opens up about her personal life and mental health

Based in Nebraska, Myers lives with her husband and young son. Before catapulting to TikTok superstardom, she had a career working as a web developer.

Her content is a refreshing change from other mainstream influencers. Their highly edited vacation “vlogs,” elaborate filming set-ups, and seemingly perfect lives aren’t exactly relatable to the average viewer.

Plus, as a mom and full-time influencer, Myers isn’t afraid to get real with her content. Her day-to-day routine is far from glamorous, with a typical morning beginning sometime around 4:30 a.m.

“My most creative time is early morning,” she told Vanity Fair. “I feel like if the rest of the world is awake, and I’m getting texts and messages all day, I just can’t sit and be creative.”

Many TikTok users have praised Myers for her candid chats about mental health. Often appearing on camera in a messy bun and sweatshirt, Myers acts as a sort of coach to many who deal with mental health issues.

“I just don’t understand why our brains actively try to fight against us in that way,” she told Vanity Fair of her anxiety. However, she said she’s able to tell her brain, “You’re not protecting me from anything right now. You don’t have to be so loud.” And she wants to help others do that too.

“My one thing I really cling on to is I just want to add value to people’s life, and I want them to feel known and seen,” she said.

The TikTok star has a new podcast and merch line

This fall, Myers will continue to share her oh-so-relatable content via a different platform: a podcast titled Funny ’Cuz It’s True. Lemonada Media and Powderkeg Media are producing the project.

“I was so nervous,” she told Vanity Fair of recording the first episode. “I was shaking. I couldn’t type in my email correctly. And I was like, I have got to calm down. This is not helpful energy anymore. This is harmful energy. And so I had to really take a breath and go forward.”

Outside of her social media channels and new podcast, Myers also makes a living off of her merch line. She sells clothes with her signature catchphrases embroidered onto them. Options include a shirt that reads “go find less” or a baseball cap that says “absolutely not” in an all-lowercase font. The items are currently available on her website .

Thanks to her success on social media, Myers has also secured brand collaborations with well-known companies like Aerie, Hulu, Dunkin’ Donuts, Audible, and Quaker Oats, among others.

RELATED: The Storage House That Went Viral on TikTok Has a Rather Mundane Explanation

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Chris Farley
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Health Advocate#Vanity Fair#Tiktok Myers#Taco Bell#Pov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Iron Chef’: What Does ‘Allez Cuisine!’ Mean?

In June, Netflix released a new entry to the Iron Chef franchise. The series pits five Iron Chefs against Challenger Chefs, and one would eventually become the first Iron Legend. Fans felt excited to see old faces return for the show. The cooking competition is a continuation of Iron Chef America that appeared on Food …
TV SHOWS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

160K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy