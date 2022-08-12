Read full article on original website
Related
People, Stop Ruining Your Plants With TikTok Fads
The internet is full of advice on just about everything, including plant care.As the director of a plant diagnostic laboratory and expert on plant medicine, I help people manage their plants’ health. Here are four trends I’ve seen online recently that have stood out as being especially misleading or potentially damaging to plants.Watering orchids and other plants with ice cubesMultiple sites claim ice cubes can be used to give orchids a “just right” amount of water. The fact is tropical plants hate cold temperatures. Leaving ice near an orchid’s roots may damage them.Nearly all houseplants, including orchids, will prefer lukewarm...
This Tennessee Photographer Tricked People Into Thinking She Took Engagement Photos In Italy, When It Was Really An Olive Garden
"When you want Italy vibes for your engagement session but live In Tennessee..."
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0