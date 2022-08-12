Read full article on original website
Advocacy group aims to engage North Carolina college students ahead of 2022 election
For the next few weeks, college students across the country will return to campus to start the fall semester. During that stretch, NextGen America will try to register as many students as possible to vote, with a particular focus on the battleground states. The group's welcome week is a voter...
NC pellet plant wants to expand, but some worry about emissions
The world's largest producer of wood pellets wants to expand production at a plant in eastern North Carolina — and to emit more greenhouse gases. Maryland-based Enviva cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets, which are shipped to Europe where they are burned for energy. The company has 10 plants across the Southeast, including four in North Carolina.
