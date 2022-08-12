ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY-19 special election could have big impact on congressional control

After leading the state in voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election, the Hudson Valley finds itself with an election of national importance. Mary Williams, a Poughkeepsie resident, lives across the street from her polling station and votes in every election. “It’s just the people are not educated on it....
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 8 WROC

NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line.   Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
POLITICS
mynbc5.com

North Country congressional candidates make a final push before Election Day

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As early voting continues throughout New York, candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are looking to reach as many voters as possible before election day. Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli held a rally in Plattsburgh on Sunday. Castelli said his campaign would not be possible without the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Progressives push Hochul to pick new chief judge who 'defends democracy'

More than 110 organizations penned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, urging her to nominate a new chief judge to the Court of Appeals with qualities who will prioritize protecting New York's most vulnerable populations, citing a culture of dysfunction within the state court system. The letter calls...
spectrumlocalnews.com

What can be done with former prisons in New York?

Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Setencing Project seeks to draw together what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York starts staffing panel tasked with improving rural EMS services

Emergency services across the country are experiencing a workforce shortage, and with an abundance of rural areas, New York is not immune. “I’m watching them struggle,” said Rotterdam EMS Executive Director Dean Romano. “I’m watching the towns around me, the counties all around me, their ambulance services closing one at a time.”
ROTTERDAM, NY
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year

Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
POLITICS
Oneida Dispatch

New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...

