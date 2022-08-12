ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Michigan State
Battle Creek, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMT

Semi-truck full of watermelons hits I-94 overpass

A semi-truck fully loaded with watermelons crashed into an overpass on I-94, after trying to avoid a collision with another car. The truck sparked flames while sliding down West Bound I-94 near County Road 657 Overpass before eventually coming to a stop about 400 yards from the bridge, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — An Indiana resident was killed in a crash Sunday morning on US-131. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies responded to North US-131 near mile marker 46 for a report of a crash around 12 o'clock Sunday morning. A Plainwell resident was driving a Black Audie A4 and...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley placed on administrative leave

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave over allegations of harassment, the city confirmed Tuesday. Coakley has been suspended from his duties with pay while an outside firm investigates the accusations made by city employees, City Manager James Ritsema said. Coakley and the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

More bike lanes to be installed on Westnedge Avenue, Park Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction crews are installing more pop-up bike lanes along two Kalamazoo roads, adding to the lanes already installed in July, Kalamazoo city officials said. Slowing down traffic: Temporary pop-up bicycle lanes appear in downtown Kalamazoo. Beginning the week of Aug. 15, the city will install bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI

