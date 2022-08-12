Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
Wrong man arrested in Van Buren County fatal motorcycle crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The wrong man was arrested in a fatal crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist, state police said. That man has been released as Michigan State Police resume their search for the driver at the time of the crash. The crash happened on 90th Avenue...
Victim identified in fatal U.S. 131 crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim that died in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 14. Crash: One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana died on U.S. 131 north near mile marker 46 early Sunday...
Body camera video shows gunman fire shots at a Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Body camera video shows the moments an armed gunman shoots a rifle at a Kalamazoo public safety officer Saturday. Police said the suspect fired shots inside Tienda Guatemalteca, a Kalamazoo grocery store on South Burdick Street, before fleeing from officers near Candlewyck Apartments. When an officer...
Surveillance video shows gunman firing shots inside Kalamazoo grocery store
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gunman who fired several shots inside a Kalamazoo grocery store before shooting at a pursuing officer remains on the run. But police said they have collected several pieces of evidence. Surveillance video from inside Tienda Guatemalteca on South Burdick Street showed the store owner serving...
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire's legacy lives on 1 year after being shot in line of duty
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A roadside memorial honoring the sacrifice of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remains at the site where he was shot one year ago. The tribute is located on East MN Avenue near South 38th Street in Charleston Township, south of Galesburg. It features a cross...
'He cared about his community': Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office honors Sgt. Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family and colleagues of Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire honored him Monday during a ceremony to mark one year since he lost his life. On Aug. 14, 2021, Proxmire was shot by a suspect during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg. The 39-year-old died at the hospital the following day.
Semi-truck full of watermelons hits I-94 overpass
A semi-truck fully loaded with watermelons crashed into an overpass on I-94, after trying to avoid a collision with another car. The truck sparked flames while sliding down West Bound I-94 near County Road 657 Overpass before eventually coming to a stop about 400 yards from the bridge, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
One man is dead after suspected drunk driver crosses centerline, hits motorcycle head on
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Niles man is dead after a driver crashed head on with the motorcyclist around 9:45 Friday night in Keeler Township, according to Michigan State Police. Renato Florez, 44, was driving a Ford panel van westbound on 90th Avenue near 67th Street, when he...
'A void in our lives that can never be filled,' family says of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remembered him as a beloved father, husband, son, brother, co-worker, and friend, one year after he died in the line of duty. "It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan... leaving a void in our lives...
One dead in car crash on US-131 Sunday morning
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — An Indiana resident was killed in a crash Sunday morning on US-131. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies responded to North US-131 near mile marker 46 for a report of a crash around 12 o'clock Sunday morning. A Plainwell resident was driving a Black Audie A4 and...
Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley placed on administrative leave
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave over allegations of harassment, the city confirmed Tuesday. Coakley has been suspended from his duties with pay while an outside firm investigates the accusations made by city employees, City Manager James Ritsema said. Coakley and the...
Local motorcycle club to host benefit ride for Kalamazoo public safety officer Tom Maher
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A local motorcycle club is hosting a benefit ride to support Kalamazoo public safety officer Tom Maher, who was hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding his motorcycle to work and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Organizers with the Iron Bandogs LE/MC, a...
Crash closes eastbound I-94 for several hours during Monday morning commute
A crash involving a semi truck and two passenger cars shut down all eastbound lanes of I-94 for several hours Monday morning. The freeway closed after Sprinkle Rd Exit 80 around 3:51 a.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Multiple occupants from the passenger cars were transported to Bronson...
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
More bike lanes to be installed on Westnedge Avenue, Park Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction crews are installing more pop-up bike lanes along two Kalamazoo roads, adding to the lanes already installed in July, Kalamazoo city officials said. Slowing down traffic: Temporary pop-up bicycle lanes appear in downtown Kalamazoo. Beginning the week of Aug. 15, the city will install bike...
From scrolling Facebook to FBI informant: Star witness testifies in Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Day five of the second trial over the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saw jurors hear from the prosecution's star witness, a man who joined the group and later provided secret recordings to the FBI. Federal prosecutors are trying for a second time...
"Tuesdays with Morrie" comes to Kalamazoo for theatrical debut in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This year marked the 25th anniversary of the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by author Mitch Albom and Jefferey Hatcher. Albom was expected to come to west Michigan where the play adaptation of his book will make its theatrical debut in the state. The play...
It's a Bearcat reunion! Battle Creek Schools welcomes back staff for new year
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Public Schools welcomed back staff ahead of the school year with a Bearcat family reunion style event Tuesday. Teachers and support staff were invited to C-W post stadium for food, games, music, prizes, and a dunk tank. Organizers said they wanted to thank...
