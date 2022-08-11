ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

TDOC receives grant to help offenders find housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant to help offenders find housing upon release. The new grant will provide transitional housing for up to 60 days to offenders who have served their sentence. TDOC has an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) which helped make the grant possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Breathitt Co. women

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue teams are still hard at work to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for more than two weeks. The county’s emergency management team says several county’s crews (including Lee, Laurel, Powell and Wolfe) have come into support the effort, as they look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Breathitt County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett’s daughter is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident on Friday, according to his Twitter. The girl broke five ribs and her wrist after the incident. She also has some internal injuries, Burchett said. The family is hoping...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky

OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cooler this week but summer is not over

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While there are rain chances every day this week, most will only get one or two rounds of rain! Overall, this is a much quieter stretch. Some of summer’s coolest afternoons are on tap this week, with two ‘mini’ fronts. Join us on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 10 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy