One of the last surviving Dunkirk fighters who spent five years as a prisoner of war after being captured by enemy forces celebrates his 104th birthday

One of the last surviving Dunkirk fighters, who spent five years as a prisoner of war, celebrates his 104th birthday today.

Major John Errington is the oldest veteran of the Royal Scots Regiment and fought in the rear-guard defence during Dunkirk evacuations, including the infamous battle of Le Paradis in May 1940.

The vet, from Shrewsbury in Shropshire, is thought to be the last surviving regular officer commissioned before the start of World War 2.

He served as a Regimental Signals Officer with the Royal Scots, which were deployed to France in the British Expeditionary Force at the outbreak of war.

The 1st Battalion The Royal Scots' played a pivotal role in enabling the withdrawal of 337,000 Allied Forces from the beaches of Dunkirk.

John Errington (pictured above), who fought in France in 1940 and spent five years as a prisoner of war, is celebrating his 104th birthday

They powered through more than two weeks of continuous action, which reduced their numbers to just 400 men, with 141 killed and more than 350 wounded.

As they fought to delay the German advance, these soldiers all knew they faced one of two fates: be killed or be captured.

They prepared for their last stand at Le Paradis, 30 miles from Dunkirk in northeastern France on May 25.

Tragically, the three-day defence eventually led to the Battalion's destruction, but allowed thousands of troops to reach the beaches of Dunkirk.

After being heavily hit by armoured attacks, the Battalion ceased fighting on May 27.

Major John Errington (on the left) with two comrades from The Royal Scots' Regiment

Just a handful of soldiers escaped back to the UK, while 292 Royal Scots were captured by the enemy, including Major Errington, who spent the next five years as a prisoner of war.

His adjacent unit, the 2nd Battalion, Royal Norfolk Regiment, suffered severe casualties and Le Paradis will go down in history as the site of a war crime after 97 soldiers of that regiment were massacred by the German SS after they had already surrendered.

Research has suggested that around 20 Royal Scots may have suffered a similar fate.

Major Errington proudly displaying his numerous medals for his military service

During his time in the Oflag, a type of prisoner of war camp for officers, Major Errington learned Arabic off a Palestinian labourer and also learned Swahili.

He is also said to have learned to dinghy sail as a POW and sailing became a lifelong hobby.

After the war, Major Errington joined Army Intelligence, studying at the Middle East Centre for Arab Studies (MECAS) in Jerusalem.

In July 1946, he narrowly escaped death again when his Arabic teacher kept the class back for further studies over the lunch break and The King David Hotel, where they were all due to meet for lunch, was blown up by Zionist paramilitary group Irgun and 91 people died.

It was also in Jerusalem where he met his wife Brenda, who was working for the Foreign Office at the time.

Major Errington later saw service in the Far East, before retiring from the military to farm on the Isle of Mull, close to Aberdeen.

Major Errington celebrates his 104th birthday with his family today and was praised for his 'loyal' efforts during the war.

Brigadier George Lowder MBE, chair of The Royal Scots Regimental Trust, said: 'John Errington has been a very loyal member of our regiment and has shown exemplary service, especially during the Second World War.

'On behalf of the regiment, we sent out warmest congratulations on this special birthday, his 104th.'

The regiment said the 1st Battalion The Royal Scots' orders to 'Stand and fight to the last man,' saved the lives of many who successfully evacuated from the beaches of northern France.

Brigadier Lowder said: 'Their fighting spirit was undaunted, although they had been in continuous action for 17 days delaying the German advance over 200 miles and suffered heavy casualties.

'Their contribution to Dunkirk was vital.

Major Errington pictured above with his wife Brenda on their wedding day

'We should never forget that the vast majority of those who survived the last stand at Le Paradis spent the next five years as prisoners of war.'

Major Errington served with the Battalion's French liaison officer, Captain Michel Martell, a family member of the Martell Cognac Company.

He recently received a special bottle of cognac from Captain Martell's grandson, Theirry Firino-Martell, who sent the gift to celebrate the veteran's enduring comradeship and bravery.

The Erringtons have a long family tradition of Royal Scots connections dating back to the Battle of Waterloo.

Major Errington, who was brought up near Glencorse near Edinburgh, was educated at Wellington College before going to RAF Cranwell, where he learned to fly solo in a biplane.

His elder brother had been expected to join the Royal Scots but did not, so he took it upon himself to switch to the Army, went to Sandhurst to train to be an officer and joined the regiment.

In 2006, The Royal Regiment of Scotland was formed from its predecessor the Scottish Infantry Regiments and after 373 years of unbroken service The Royal Scots left the British Army's order of battle.

Evacuation of Dunkirk: How 338,000 Allied troops were saved in 'miracle of deliverance' after the German Blitzkreig saw Nazi forces sweep into France

The evacuation from Dunkirk was one of the biggest operations of the Second World War and was one of the major factors in enabling the Allies to continue fighting.

It was the largest military evacuation in history, taking place between May 27 and June 4, 1940 after Nazi Blitzkreig - 'Lightning War' - saw German forces sweep through Europe.

The evacuation, known as Operation Dynamo, saw an estimated 338,000 Allied troops rescued from northern France. But 11,000 Britons were killed during the operation - and another 40,000 were captured and imprisoned.

Described as a 'miracle of deliverance' by wartime prime minister Winston Churchill, it is seen as one of several events in 1940 that determined the eventual outcome of the war.

The Second World War began after Germany invaded Poland in 1939, but for a number of months there was little further action on land.

But in early 1940, Germany invaded Denmark and Norway and then launched an offensive against Belgium and France in western Europe.

Hitler's troops advanced rapidly, taking Paris - which they never achieved in the First World War - and moved towards the Channel.

It was the largest military evacuation in history, taking place between May 27 and June 4, 1940. The evacuation, known as Operation Dynamo, saw an estimated 338,000 Allied troops rescued from northern France. But 11,000 Britons were killed during the operation - and another 40,000 were captured and imprisoned

They reached the coast towards the end of May 1940, pinning back the Allied forces, including several hundred thousand troops of the British Expeditionary Force. Military leaders quickly realised there was no way they would be able to stay on mainland Europe.

Operational command fell to Bertram Ramsay, a retired vice-admiral who was recalled to service in 1939. From a room deep in the cliffs at Dover, Ramsay and his staff pieced together Operation Dynamo, a daring rescue mission by the Royal Navy to get troops off the beaches around Dunkirk and back to Britain.

On May 14, 1940 the call went out. The BBC made the announcement: 'The Admiralty have made an order requesting all owners of self-propelled pleasure craft between 30ft and 100ft in length to send all particulars to the Admiralty within 14 days from today if they have not already been offered or requisitioned.'

Boats of all sorts were requisitioned - from those for hire on the Thames to pleasure yachts - and manned by naval personnel, though in some cases boats were taken over to Dunkirk by the owners themselves.

They sailed from Dover, the closest point, to allow them the shortest crossing. On May 29, Operation Dynamo was put into action.

When they got to Dunkirk they faced chaos. Soldiers were hiding in sand dunes from aerial attack, much of the town of Dunkirk had been reduced to ruins by the bombardment and the German forces were closing in.

Above them, RAF Spitfire and Hurricane fighters were headed inland to attack the German fighter planes to head them off and protect the men on the beaches.

As the little ships arrived they were directed to different sectors. Many did not have radios, so the only methods of communication were by shouting to those on the beaches or by semaphore.

Space was so tight, with decks crammed full, that soldiers could only carry their rifles. A huge amount of equipment, including aircraft, tanks and heavy guns, had to be left behind.

The little ships were meant to bring soldiers to the larger ships, but some ended up ferrying people all the way back to England. The evacuation lasted for several days.

Prime Minister Churchill and his advisers had expected that it would be possible to rescue only 20,000 to 30,000 men, but by June 4 more than 300,000 had been saved.

The exact number was impossible to gauge - though 338,000 is an accepted estimate - but it is thought that over the week up to 400,000 British, French and Belgian troops were rescued - men who would return to fight in Europe and eventually help win the war.

But there were also heavy losses, with around 90,000 dead, wounded or taken prisoner. A number of ships were also lost, through enemy action, running aground and breaking down. Despite this, the evacuation itself was regarded as a success and a great boost for morale.

In a famous speech to the House of Commons, Churchill praised the 'miracle of Dunkirk' and resolved that Britain would fight on: 'We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills. We shall never surrender!'