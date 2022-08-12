Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
New FSMS Teachers: David Heidrick, Janet Fairbanks, Samantha Short
This is part of a series featuring the 26 new educators in USD 234. School starts on August 18. David Heidrik is a new seventh- grade Special Education teacher at Fort Scott Middle School. This is his 11th year as an educator, all of those in special education. “I spent...
Joplin Community rallies to support local restaurant
JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Community comes together to support a local restaurant that was on the brink of closing its doors. Fu Noodle House posted on their Facebook page that they would have to close down soon if business did not pick up– and the response is one that they were not expecting.
fortscott.biz
New Exterior Building Cleaning Service Is Offered
Local resident Jake Province, started Influx Services, a building exterior cleaning service in late May of this year. “We provide house washing, pressure washing, exterior cleaning, and restoration services,” Province said. “We provide … driveway and concrete cleaning, deck and fence cleaning, and restoration services such as oil and rust stain removal.”
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.
WIBW
Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
KYTV
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
kggfradio.com
Arrest is Made After Explosion in Parsons
An arrest is made after a bomb goes off in Parsons. At around 5:00am yesterday morning, an individual set off an improvised explosive device in a dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. Labette County Sheriff's officers watched surveillance video and observed a white male placing the device in the dumpster.
kggfradio.com
Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute
The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
