Fort Scott, KS

fortscott.biz

New Exterior Building Cleaning Service Is Offered

Local resident Jake Province, started Influx Services, a building exterior cleaning service in late May of this year. “We provide house washing, pressure washing, exterior cleaning, and restoration services,” Province said. “We provide … driveway and concrete cleaning, deck and fence cleaning, and restoration services such as oil and rust stain removal.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carl Junction Fire Dept experience busy two days

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Fire Dept keep very busy as a 24-hour dept. Not only do they respond to fire calls, but also firefighters are EMS First-Responders. Thursday and Friday we report on two unrelated fires their department worked. | MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST >> Unresponsive child discovered inside hot vehicle; Flown to Springfield for higher level...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
kggfradio.com

Arrest is Made After Explosion in Parsons

An arrest is made after a bomb goes off in Parsons. At around 5:00am yesterday morning, an individual set off an improvised explosive device in a dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. Labette County Sheriff's officers watched surveillance video and observed a white male placing the device in the dumpster.
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute

The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
CHANUTE, KS

