Richard Dabate, left, with his lawyer Trent LaLima on April 6 outside Vernon Superior Court By Matthew P. Knox / Journal Inquirer

The prosecutor who successfully led the trial against Richard Dabate on charges of murder has filed documents in court opposing the defense’s attempts to gain a new trial or an acquittal.

In June, Dabate’s lawyers filed motions arguing that because of errors made by the court, and improper conduct by the prosecutor, Dabate didn’t receive a fair trial, and he should be allowed a new one.