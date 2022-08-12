Gov. Pritzker Awards $106 Million in Grants through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program. ALTON — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching grant funds, for a total investment of $215 million. The historic Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program represents the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO