Tech Prairie STEAM Expo to exhibit Illinois innovators
SPRINGFIELD – The second annual Tech Prairie STEAM Expo is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the Orr Building showcasing interactive exhibits and events highlighting the use of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) in K-12 education, post-secondary education, research, business and industry. Hosted by the...
Illinois Awards $106 Million in Grants through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program
Gov. Pritzker Awards $106 Million in Grants through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program. ALTON — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching grant funds, for a total investment of $215 million. The historic Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program represents the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.
Don’t Miss the Illinois Department of Agriculture Tent at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Tent will be a destination for fairgoers during the 2022 Illinois State Fair. Free food samples, apple cider slushies, USDA Beagle Brigade, free kids crafts, free caricatures and balloon animals, peddle tractors and the corn sensory-play table celebrates agriculture’s impact on Illinois.
HSHS Announces Appointment of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital President and CEO
SPRINGFIELD, IL (August 11, 2022) – Effective today, HSHS announced the appointment of Chad Markham, president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Ill., to serve in an additional leadership role as president and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL. “I am...
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols. Pesotum – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Macon County during September. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
