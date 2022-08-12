ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex

Loyle Carner Connects With John Agard & Madlib For New Single “Georgetown”

South London rapper Loyle Carner has teamed up with Afro-Guyanese poet-playwright John Agard for his latest track, “Georgetown”. Following the release of “Hate” last month, which saw a more intense side to the typically laid-back artist of English and Guyanese descent, he continues to push the envelope as he shares a similar degree of passion in “Georgetown”, this time on a Madlib-produced beat.
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Video for ‘Traumazine’ Track “Her”

Following the release of her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion has shared the Colin Tilley-directed music video for “Her.”. Offering a stark black-and-white accompaniment to the hard-hitting track, the stylish clip sees Megan joined by an array of dancers in matching outfits and culminates with her facing off against herself.
Complex

Tiffany Haddish Asked Usher For Permission Before Using Herpes Joke

Unlike other comedians who have recently come under fire for their jokes, Tiffany Haddish makes sure to ask for permission before making someone the butt of her quips. The comedian and actress told Cosmopolitan for its Travel Issue that she makes sure to “check and verify with people” beforehand. “If I can’t say it to your face, I shouldn’t be able to say it,” she said. “Period. That’s how I draw the line.”
Complex

50 Cent Details How He and Floyd Mayweather Ended Years-Long Beef

In a recent appearance on the Breakfast Club, 50 Cent said he had an opportunity to meet with Floyd Mayweather so they could sort out their issues. The clip above was recorded at the same time as his Friday episode on the radio show, and saw Fif explain how he was able to finally settle his beef with the boxer. The two were friends for years and even worked together as part of their TMT boxing promotions firm, but somewhere down the line they had a public falling out and have been directing barbs at each other for a full decade.
Complex

Bottom Feeders Are Preying on Street Rap’s Dominance

Street rap is becoming bigger and more saturated than ever. Today’s artists are encouraged to present themselves as close to the street as possible in their lyrics, videos, and on social media, but unfortunately, their efforts to placate bloodthirsty consumers are falling right into the cop’s playbook. Rap has long been a way for people to escape the streets and make legal money, but now police departments are preying on the notion that rappers are using their stature and finances to lead gang activity.
Complex

SZA and ‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Join Eddie Huang’s ‘Tuna Melt’ Movie

Fresh off making his successful directorial debut with 2021’s Boogie, Eddie Huang has landed a pair of stars for his next feature film, Tuna Melt. Deadline reports Huang enlisted SZA to make her acting debut alongside Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry, who’s coming off her breakout role in the latest season of the HBO drama. The outlet describes the movie as an “updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity,” following a hitman (played by Huang) going through a breakup when he “unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job.”
Complex

Lil Fizz Opens Up About His Fallout With Omarion in ‘Drink Champs’ Preview

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have shared a sneak peak of their upcoming Drink Champs interview with B2K members J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz. In a clip posted by N.O.R.E. on Twitter, Fizz opens up about his fallout with former bandmate Omarion, who he says stopped communicated with him after Fizz started dating the mother of Omarion’s children, Apryl Jones, in 2019.
Complex

Interview: Young6ix Talks Fatherhood, Upcoming Music, and Being the Face of Hoodrich in Australia

It’s been a big year for Young6ix. We last touched base with the 19-year-old drill artist in May, and caught up with him again this month to see where he’s at. Boy has he been busy. He’s been ramping up the frequency of shows, spending time in the studio, and working on his second HOODRICH campaign in collaboration with JD Sports. However, simultaneously—and in his own words—6ix has also found that his world has slowed down. The reason? Becoming a dad to his now 3-month-old daughter, Lyric.
Complex

Kendrick Lamar Calls Baby Keem a ‘Musical Genius’

Kendrick Lamar has declared Baby Keem a “musical genius.”. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper made the statement via Twitter on Saturday, as he and Keem are on the road for The Big Steppers World Tour. Keem, who is also Kendrick’s cousin, was the first artist to partner with pgLang—a media...
Complex

Drake Says He’s Not Considering Retirement Anytime Soon, Talks Challenging Himself With ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Album

On the debut episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio on Amp, Drake revealed if he’s considering retirement following the release of Honestly, Nevermind. Drizzy offered fans a stylistic pivot with his latest record, but as he told his former Young Money labelmate he’s not even close to considering leaving rap or music in general behind. “I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” Drake said. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”
