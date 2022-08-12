In a recent appearance on the Breakfast Club, 50 Cent said he had an opportunity to meet with Floyd Mayweather so they could sort out their issues. The clip above was recorded at the same time as his Friday episode on the radio show, and saw Fif explain how he was able to finally settle his beef with the boxer. The two were friends for years and even worked together as part of their TMT boxing promotions firm, but somewhere down the line they had a public falling out and have been directing barbs at each other for a full decade.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO