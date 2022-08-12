Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Wintrust Business Minute: High-profile businesses are coming and going from the Mag Mile
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. There are some high-profile comings and goings to report on North Michigan Avenue. Swiss crystal and jewelry maker Swarovski has announced it’s returning to the Magnificent Mile. Meanwhile, jewelry retailer Cartier is closing its store on Michigan Avenue and will move to Oak and Rush.
Mike’s Landscape Lighting now offers party lighting rentals!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/06/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joins the program to share about their party lighting rentals they now offer! To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/15/22: Stock market upswing, housing market balance, Darvin Furniture
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the market being on the upswing over the last four weeks, the Fed expecting to continue increasing rates until inflation is around 2%, gas prices continuing to drop, the housing market starting to balance, a Redfin report showing people leaving (but also coming into) Chicago, and a new study by RubyHome about sales-to-list ratios.
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/13/22) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons and Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski to talk about the launch of Liftingahero.com for 2022. Next, Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about private bank investing. Then, Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company set the record straight on how much concrete estimates should cost. Up next, Lindholm Roofing’s Assistant Manager Mike Huston to the rescue! Listen in while Mike get to the root of callers’ roof questions. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Chicago Stories: Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers on their newest publication
Authors Paul Teodo and Tom Myers join Rick Kogan to discuss their latest, South of Cermak: Chicago Stories, along with an appearance at Centuries and Sleuths next Sunday. South of Cermak officially releases on Sunday and can be found in several bookstores including Centuries and Sleuths. For more information, click here.
The Queen of Sports Marketing
Chicago's very own Nova Lanktree retires after a stellar career. And there's a Business of Food connection!. Sports marketing wasn’t even a thing when Nova Lanktree began arranging deals for Chicago’s elite athletes. Over the years, Nova became the gold standard for sports marketers with hundreds of clients — a Who’s Who of athletes — benefiting from her hustle, hard work and honesty. Now retired, she looks back at her 36-year career with WGN’s Steve Alexander.
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
Coping with the death of someone who negatively affected your life
Licensed marriage and family therapist Katie Flemming joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about advice she gives to people who are struggling to grieve someone they were estranged from or who hurt them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Tips to survive dropping your kid off at college
Dr. Tim Dohrer, Director of Teacher Leadership and Assistant Professor at the Northwestern University School of Education and Social Policy, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why it’s best for parents to let go of their kids at the college drop-off. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
Two for the Road: Mark and Anne Burnell on their new album
Music duo Mark and Anne Burnell join Rick Kogan to talk about their new album, Two for the Road, coming out tomorrow. To celebrate the release of the album, they are holding a CD release concert at the Epiphany Center for the Arts this Wednesday at 7:30 pm. For information on the concert, visit here or their own website.
Why one-third of traditional schools at CPS are half empty
Matt Rosenberg, senior editor at Wirepoints, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the constant power struggle between the Chicago Teachers Union and City Hall leadership resulted in empty, failing schools. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 06/16/22: Richard Irvin giving away 800,000 dollars
There are strange things happening in Illinois politics. Walter Jacobson shares that the current Mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin, gave away 800,000 dollars of his own campaign money to help support other local republicans running for office. But, why and why now? Walter gives his perspective.
Gray wolves could get federal sanctuary across 11 states
Bill Ripple, an ecologist at Oregon State University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how gray wolves are a keystone species that’s important to ecosystems across the country. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
