Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Clarksville, August 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Clarksville. The West Creek High School soccer team will have a game with Clarksville High School on August 16, 2022, 15:00:00. The Clarksville Academy soccer team will have a game with West Creek High School on August 16, 2022, 15:30:00.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Youth League Accepting New Players Until August 19
The Hopkinsville Christian County Youth League is accepting new players for their upcoming baseball and softball season. Adam Werner with the team says the last day to sign up is August 19. There are a few different divisions. Werner notes the coaches and volunteers help give the players a wonderful...
clarksvillenow.com
West Creek High remains hopeful for winning football season with new coach
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The beginning of the 2022 football season begins this week and for teams such as West Creek, they are hungry for a chance to prove themselves early on. The West Creek High football team is coming off a season where they finished with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Bowling Green boys soccer opens season with statement victory
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples mean business. Craig Widener’s squad opened the season on Saturday at The Pit with a 2-1 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins. Bowling Green wasted no time getting to the action. Njangu Layi spun his way around before finishing for a goal...
whopam.com
Lone Star Championship Rodeo coming up this weekend
The Christian County Cattlemen’s Association Lone Star Championship Rodeo will bring large crowds back to the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds grandstand this weekend. Both events are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aaron Hill with the Cattlemen’s Association says you can buy tickets at the gate or in advance on the Lone Star Rodeo website.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute kicks off August 26
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute is fast approaching, where KC and the Sunshine Band will take the mainstage on August 27. The party gets started before that however, as the gates open in downtown Hopkinsville at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26 where there will be numerous food, drink and other vendors, activities for kids and families, amusement rides, and then The Jimmy Church Band will take the stage starting at 6 p.m.
yoursportsedge.com
Townsend Steps Down as Fort Campbell Boys’ Hoops Coach
The search for a new head boys’ basketball coach at Fort Campbell High School is underway. Robbie Townsend has confirmed to YourSportsEdge.Com that he has stepped away from the program after four years on the job. Townsend only coached three of those four years as the Falcons were not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
High School Student Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, a high school student was hit and taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Clarksville. The reports stated that the student ran across the street to [..]
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
atozsports.com
Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium
The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
wvlt.tv
Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky
OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tobacco patch scene captures ageless Christian County tradition
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
whopam.com
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
whopam.com
FANFEST 2022
–Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) is excited to announce the 4th Hoptown FanFest, Saturday, September 24, from 10:00-4:00 p.m. at the library. Tiffany Luna, HCCPL Operations Director, and Elysa Parks, Director of Library Services at Hopkinsville Community College, are co-coordinators of this annual event. Tiffany shared, “We get a lot of questions about what is Hoptown Fanfest. It is our version of a pop culture convention where comic fans, creators and experts congregate to attend panels, participate in discussions and meet other attendees that are interested in some aspect of pop culture.”
whopam.com
Fort Campbell officials honor, remember slain soldier
Fort Campbell officials are remembering a soldier shot to death early Saturday morning at a gathering near Olmstead in Logan County. Specialist Joshua Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment—he had previously enlisted in the army for San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist and attend One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Upon complete, he was assigned to Fort Cordon, Georgia and attended Advanced Individual Training, and from there was assigned to Fort Campbell.
WBKO
Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
radionwtn.com
Bittersweet Night For Henry County Commission
Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy, bittersweet meeting for the Henry County Commission Monday night, as seven of its members were attending their last meeting. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented each of the seven with framed photographs of the Henry County Courthouse affixed with their names and dates of service. Ridgeway extended personal messages for each member, telling them how much they meant to the county and how appreciative he was of their service.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
Comments / 1