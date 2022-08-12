Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute is fast approaching, where KC and the Sunshine Band will take the mainstage on August 27. The party gets started before that however, as the gates open in downtown Hopkinsville at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26 where there will be numerous food, drink and other vendors, activities for kids and families, amusement rides, and then The Jimmy Church Band will take the stage starting at 6 p.m.

