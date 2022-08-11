Read full article on original website
KTUL
OHP signs partnership agreement with OSU-OKC to boost recruitment efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) signed a new partnership agreement with OSU-OKC. The partnership between the school and DPS allows troopers to get an Associates Degree in police science while they’re in the academy. They could also take that a step further and earn...
KTUL
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
KTUL
Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole seek competency hearing
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole are seeking a competency hearing ahead of his execution. Cole's lawyers said he suffers from mental illness and brain damage. "Multiple experts have concluded that Mr. Cole is not competent, lacking any rational understanding of why Oklahoma...
KTUL
Blue Cross and Blue Shield offering assistance to help Oklahomans enroll in health care
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield's Mobile Assistance Center is offering several chances for Oklahomans to get personalized assistance to enroll in health insurance during the Special Enrollment Period or if they have experienced a life event. Under the new SEP, consumers can still enroll for...
KTUL
Registration open for students wanting to enroll in OSDE's Math Tutoring Corps program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Families can now register their 7th through 9th grade students for free online math tutoring offered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). The Math Tutoring Corps initiative, offered by the OSDE, is encouraging interested Oklahoma families to register their students for free tutoring...
KTUL
Some Green Country schools start new school year with challenges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools and Tahlequah Public Schools return to class Tuesday to start the 2022-23 school year. The majority of Green Country schools head back later this week, and many districts are struggling in a number of areas. Districts are still dealing with COVID-19, though...
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny with highs around 100 degrees
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highs to wrap up the weekend will reach the triple digits for parts of Green Country. The heat index should stay in the lower 100s, but a heat advisory is possible for some areas where it could exceed 105 degrees. Expect temperatures to reach the...
