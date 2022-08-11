ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Kansas, OK
State
New York State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Wyoming State
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Some Green Country schools start new school year with challenges

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools and Tahlequah Public Schools return to class Tuesday to start the 2022-23 school year. The majority of Green Country schools head back later this week, and many districts are struggling in a number of areas. Districts are still dealing with COVID-19, though...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

SUNDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny with highs around 100 degrees

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highs to wrap up the weekend will reach the triple digits for parts of Green Country. The heat index should stay in the lower 100s, but a heat advisory is possible for some areas where it could exceed 105 degrees. Expect temperatures to reach the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy