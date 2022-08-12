Read full article on original website
Related
Woman sues for $1M over leak that caused putrid odor for days in South Jersey
A Gloucester County woman has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against two companies following last week’s chemical leak from a parked tractor-trailer that caused a nasty odor to linger across much of South Jersey for days and sickened an unknown number of people. Gina Slavin-Borgesi, who lives in...
Friendly’s closes another N.J. restaurant
Beloved family eatery Friendly’s is closing another one of its New Jersey locations. The Friendly’s restaurant in Marlton at 101 Route 70 W. closed on Monday, Aug. 15. Two former employees of the Friendly’s location informed NJ Advance Media about the planned closing. “As of Monday (Aug....
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
jerseysbest.com
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Survey Claims New Jersey Residents Don’t Know How To Drive
I was reading a survey this morning that ranked New Jersey in the top ten states with the worst drivers in the country. We're ranked the 4th worst state for driving. NUMBER FOUR. I'm offended. I hear that joke everywhere I go. Quite seriously. I've got lots of friends and family that live in Philadelphia and they say they can't STAND driving in New Jersey because we "dOn'T KnOw hOw tO dRiVe."
southjerseyobserver.com
17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments
An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
17 Things You Likely Don’t Know About the Garden State Parkway
We either love it because we can quickly get from one place to another during the winter -- or we hate it because it takes forever to get from one place to another in the summer. Of course, I'm talking about the Garden State Parkway. Origins of the Parkway can...
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation
From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters
Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend
Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo
Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atlanticcityweekly.com
Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve
For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/15
7 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. TUE: NE winds around 15 kt...
Work at Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township Delayed
South Jersey Gas has delayed the work that they will be performing on Bargaintown/Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The work was supposed to begin today. It will now begin on Monday, August 22, 2022. Here is a link to our coverage from last week on this topic:
Boat Hits Lands, Throws Seven Passengers into Marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 PM. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0