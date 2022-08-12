ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Friendly’s closes another N.J. restaurant

Beloved family eatery Friendly’s is closing another one of its New Jersey locations. The Friendly’s restaurant in Marlton at 101 Route 70 W. closed on Monday, Aug. 15. Two former employees of the Friendly’s location informed NJ Advance Media about the planned closing. “As of Monday (Aug....
MARLTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Gibbstown, NJ
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
City
East Greenwich Township, NJ
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Delaware, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
Atlantic County, NJ
Government
City
Paulsboro, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Atlantic County, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Survey Claims New Jersey Residents Don’t Know How To Drive

I was reading a survey this morning that ranked New Jersey in the top ten states with the worst drivers in the country. We're ranked the 4th worst state for driving. NUMBER FOUR. I'm offended. I hear that joke everywhere I go. Quite seriously. I've got lots of friends and family that live in Philadelphia and they say they can't STAND driving in New Jersey because we "dOn'T KnOw hOw tO dRiVe."
TRAFFIC
southjerseyobserver.com

17-Acre Waterfront Park, Three Planned Distribution Buildings Planned for Bellmawr Redevelopment Area; DEP Welcomes Comments

An application for a Waterfront Development Individual Permit is being submitted to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Land Use Regulation for the Bellmawr Redevelopment Agency and Big Timber Junction, LLC project. The Department of Environmental Protection is welcoming comments and any information concerning the proposed development...
BELLMAWR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey
NJ.com

Make it the last rodeo for N.J. attraction | Letters

Regarding the article, “N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States,” about the Cowtown Rodeo in Salem County:. It’s time to end this tradition. In the Old West, when cowboys rode the range wrangling steers all day, there may have been an excuse for wrestling a cow to the ground or taming a wild horse through brute force. But, we are supposedly more civilized now, and have learned that animals can be handled without being abused.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

‘Top Gun’ Actor Spotted In Cape May, NJ This Weekend

Apparently, the celebrities were out to play this weekend as so many were spotted up and down Jersey's shoreline this weekend. It's not like famous people never enjoy a getaway on Jersey beaches, though. Everybody from Oprah to Taylor Swift has been spotted enjoying themselves along our beautiful shore. Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, like to spend time here. Even Gwen Stefani was spotted out on the boardwalks with her kids while Blake Shelton was performing one year.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo

Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Seafood
News Break
Politics
atlanticcityweekly.com

Atlantic City Airshow gives sky salute to those who serve

For the 19th time, the planes will soar over the beaches of Atlantic City while thousands of people sit and watch in anticipation for the show. The Atlantic City Airshow will fly back into town 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The show consists of a mix of civilian and military acts, with this year’s theme being “A Salute To Those That Serve.” In recent years the theme for the show has been, “Thunder Over The Boardwalk.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy