Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Positively New Jersey: Rocking out with ‘Shorty Long’ and the Jersey Horns
There are few New Jersey experiences more sublime than hearing a great band in a Jersey Shore boardwalk bar on a perfect summer evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman keeps attacking Oz for being from New Jersey. That’s resonating in parochial Pa.
There’s something about Pennsylvania’s political DNA that’s playing out in this year’s crucial Senate race. It’s not that we have one unifying statewide identity, but we are a state with lots of intense regional identities — that can oftentimes breed distrust of out-of-towners. People...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
Bakery chain announces another N.J. opening amid nationwide expansion
Bakery cafe chain Paris Baguette is continuing its nationwide expansion with another planned opening in the Garden State. Paris Baguette recently revealed plans to open in Plainsboro to NJ Advance Media. An exact location and opening date have yet to be determined for the cafe, although it is expected to...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
RELATED PEOPLE
N.J. reports 1,774 COVID cases, 2 deaths as cases continue to decline
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,774 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as cases continue to decline. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 2,162, a 12% decrease from a week ago and a 23% decrease from a month ago. With cases declining,...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best beach sand in New Jersey is…
Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
Winning Mega Millions, Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey
A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey. The Mega Millions winner from the Friday, Aug. 12 drawing was sold at Garfield Mini Mart, 61 Passaic St., in Garfield. The winning numbers were 23, 24, 50, 54 and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
NJ COVID-19 requirements will change significantly
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday easing some COVID-19 requirements. Soon, it will no longer be necessary for school districts, child care settings and state contractors to require their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.The change in New Jersey goes into effect immediately for schools and child care facilities and on Sept. 1 for contractors. However, the governor says those employers can still create their own vaccination or testing policy if they wish.In a press release, Gov. Murphy announced that vaccination efforts and results have been increasing with children aged 6 months or older being eligible for the vaccine. More than 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses being administered to children under 18, Gov. Murphy announced in the release."Today's executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidances for COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures on Aug. 11.
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0