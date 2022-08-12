TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday easing some COVID-19 requirements. Soon, it will no longer be necessary for school districts, child care settings and state contractors to require their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.The change in New Jersey goes into effect immediately for schools and child care facilities and on Sept. 1 for contractors. However, the governor says those employers can still create their own vaccination or testing policy if they wish.In a press release, Gov. Murphy announced that vaccination efforts and results have been increasing with children aged 6 months or older being eligible for the vaccine. More than 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses being administered to children under 18, Gov. Murphy announced in the release."Today's executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidances for COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures on Aug. 11.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO