ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Piscataway Township, NJ
Sports
City
Millburn, NJ
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Ashnault
Person
Helen Maroulis
Person
Frank Chamizo
94.5 PST

This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey

We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Ncaa Champion#Combat#Nycrtc#All American#The Scarlet Knights#Oklahoma State#Pan American
New Jersey 101.5

The best beach sand in New Jersey is…

Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
TRAVEL
CBS Philly

NJ COVID-19 requirements will change significantly

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)  – New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday easing some COVID-19 requirements. Soon, it will no longer be necessary for school districts, child care settings and state contractors to require their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.The change in New Jersey goes into effect immediately for schools and child care facilities and on Sept. 1 for contractors. However, the governor says those employers can still create their own vaccination or testing policy if they wish.In a press release, Gov. Murphy announced that vaccination efforts and results have been increasing with children aged 6 months or older being eligible for the vaccine. More than 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses being administered to children under 18, Gov. Murphy announced in the release."Today's executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidances for COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures on Aug. 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy