Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Video/quotes: Michael Matus discusses season-ending injury

Here is what Arizona State junior defensive end Michael Matus said about the season-ending ACL injury suffered in his left knee last week. "I'm sure Herm told you guys I won't be playing this season. One of the main things I'm kind of focused on how is just getting injury surgery, getting into rehab, taking it day by day. It's very unfortunate circumstances but unfortunately, it's football and it happens all the time. Some of the stuff I've preached to you guys, (defensive line) coach [Robert Rodriguez] has done a phenomenal job of bringing up the younger guys. Like Herm said, you're one hit away from having to go into the game. So, I'm not worried about the guys that we have behind us. I'm not too sure what the future holds for me but the only thing I'm worried about right now is just getting into rehab and getting out."
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback news: Matt Rhule updates Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold competition

The Carolina Panthers starting quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is among the NFL’s top training camp storylines. Both signal-callers made their preseason debuts Saturday in the Panthers’ 23-21 win over the Washington Commanders, and Carolina coach Matt Rhule addressed the quarterback battle with reporters following the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
247Sports

Steve Spurrier Jr. talks indoor practice Monday

Mississippi State practiced Monday afternoon in the Palmeiro Building and following the workout selected assistant coaches and playerswere made available. Following is a question and answer segment with outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Question: What are you seeing from the competitiveness of the receivers and corners?. Spurrier: It’s competitive...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Browns#American Football
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Change in focus makes difference for Paris Shand

Paris Shand is in line for significant playing time this season and that is due in large part to a difference in attitude. "I think it’s been a tremendous difference,” Shand said. “Last camp I wasn’t fully honed into my craft, but I feel like this camp I am doing a lot better. Just overall pass moves, run stopping, understand what offense is coming.”
FOOTBALL
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp

Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Luke Jones making most of opportunity at left tackle

The Arkansas Razorbacks return four starters from an offensive line that powered them to an elite rushing attack in 2021. Senior Luke Jones has seamlessly filled in the one open spot at left tackle and has made the most of his opportunities this offseason. With so much experience up front,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Senior WR Dannis Jackson claims Rebels to be 'loaded everywhere'

Heading into week three of Ole Miss fall camp there are still plenty of question marks surrounding the 2022 Ole Miss Rebels. More specifically within the offensive skill groups. The chips already seem to be falling into place around the offensive line and running back groups, but what about the wide receivers?
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ambidextrous Jeremy James takes either side of O-line in stride

Ole Miss junior Jeremy James has proven his versatility. He has started at right guard, right tackle and up until Saturday was manning the Rebels' left tackle position full-time. He finished Saturday back at his old right tackle spot and practiced Monday there, as well. Why? Well, transfer right tackle...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

