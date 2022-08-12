Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
whopam.com
Kevin Harvick Wins NASCAR Cup Series Race At Richmond
(Richmond, VA) — Kevin Harvick is making it back-to-back wins after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond. Harvick entered the race on the heels of a win in Michigan the previous race. Harvick finished in first holding off second-place finisher Christopher Bell for the 60th victory of his Cup Series career. Chris Buescher took third.
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race
Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Five Virginia schools make list of most cost effective public schools in America
Virginia boasts five of the top fifty public schools in America, but which one gives you the most bang for your buck?
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown
If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.
Community remembers beloved student found dead at Atlee High School
As the community continues to mourn the sudden death of Atlee High School graduate and former track star Efe Obrimah, his friends are raising money to help his family with unexpected funeral costs.
NBC12
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
WRIC TV
Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve cold cases
Virginia has launched a new project to help solve cold cases — playing cards.
Man arrested after Hampton woman found dead in Hanover County
A Hampton man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 20-year-old Hampton woman was found dead last month in Hanover County northwest of Richmond.
Crime Insider: 1 critically injured in Richmond double shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Petersburg Police conducting death investigation near Sycamore Street
BREAKING: The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning.
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two boys found shot in Petersburg
Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two juvenile males who had been shot. Both boys were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
Two men shot at Richmond apartment complex Saturday morning
Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Richmond.
