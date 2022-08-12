ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Kevin Harvick Wins NASCAR Cup Series Race At Richmond

(Richmond, VA) — Kevin Harvick is making it back-to-back wins after winning the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond. Harvick entered the race on the heels of a win in Michigan the previous race. Harvick finished in first holding off second-place finisher Christopher Bell for the 60th victory of his Cup Series career. Chris Buescher took third.
HBCU Gameday

Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race

Rajah Caruth is all about winning, but dominating in NASCAR doesn’t happen overnight. Despite finishing off the lead lap in his second ever Camping World Truck Series race, there were some positives to take away from Saturday’s race in Richmond. Caruth showed that he was capable of putting together great speed in his truck over […] The post Rajah Caruth gains valuable experience in Richmond truck race appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
NBC12

Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
WRIC TV

Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
