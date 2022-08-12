ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

TheWrap

‘TikTok Bachelor’ Scores More Viewers Than ABC’s Reality Hit – on a Fraction of the Budget

Matt Wurnig, who went viral for his ”50 Dates 50 States“ series, drew 10,000 prospective love matches for Season 2. His journey to find love might not be airing in primetime, but Matt Wurnig (also known as the TikTok Bachelor) has gotten triple the audience on his most popular TikTok video than “The Bachelor” franchise secures on an average night — on a fraction of the budget.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?

“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Why Kaitlyn Dever Was Drawn to ‘Dopesick’ – Beyond the ‘Bucket-List’ Chance to Co-Star With Michael Keaton

A version of this story about “Dopesick” star Kaitlyn Dever first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s rare to experience a life-changing epiphany at any age, much less at 15. But that’s how old Kaitlyn Dever was when she played a self-harming young woman in the acclaimed 2013 indie “Short Term 12.” She’d already been acting for several years by then — she was a cast regular on the ABC sitcom “Last Man Standing” and had a recurring role on FX’s “Justified” — but the gritty drama about a group home for troubled teenagers made a lasting impression on her.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Reveals the Darker Series Finale Ending We Didn’t See

The “Better Call Saul” series finale concluded the lauded AMC drama in a surprisingly hopeful fashion, with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) sharing a cigarette and rekindling their relationship (at least a little). Sure, Jimmy is in prison for the rest of his life, but he got there by finally being truthful and owning up to his mistakes, and at least he and Kim are on speaking terms again.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Morfydd Clark Followed in Cate Blanchett’s Footsteps to Make Galadriel Her Own

Morfydd Clark has big ears in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” – she is Elven, after all. Starring as Galadriel in the Prime Video prequel series set thousands of years before the Peter Jackson films (and the original Cate Blanchett performance) that made the character famous, Morfydd said “Rings of Power” felt like an opportunity to put her own stamp on the role.
MOVIES
TVLine

Superman & Lois to Recast Role of Jonathan Kent as Jordan Elsass Exits CW Series for 'Personal Reasons'

Breaking news out of Smallville. Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass has exited the CW drama ahead of Season 3, according to Variety. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast. “Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement Tuesday. Though the exact nature of Elsass’ departure is unknown, Variety is reporting that it is not the result of a “workplace-related issue.” Superman & Lois‘ second season finale ended with the creation of a new Fortress of Solitude, one meant for the...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Never Have I Ever’ Showrunner Promises an ‘Epic Senior Year’ in Fourth and Final Season

Spoiler alert: The following article discusses the “Never Have I Ever” Season 3 finale. “Never Have I Ever” may have just debuted its third season on Friday, but for viewers who binged an entire junior year’s worth of episodes, Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) romantic cliffhanger with Ben (Jaren Lewison) is just one of the developments necessitating answers and exploration in the final season. And showrunner Lang Fisher said when senior year rolls out, it will be “epic.”
TV SERIES
TheWrap

How Maya Rudolph Created a ‘Soul-Searching’ Billionaire Going Through a Life Crisis in ‘Loot’

“Loot” co-creators Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang had only one person in mind to star when they created their Apple TV+ comedy about a newly minted female billionaire navigating her tabloid-catnip divorce and venturing to rebrand as a philanthropist: Maya Rudolph. And they were right on the money with the “Saturday Night Live” alum, who plays the obscenely wealthy Molly Novak. Rudolph understands the character beyond her “colorful elements” (also known as her Birkin bags, superyacht and David Chang as her personal chef), seeing her instead as a “vulnerable” woman who must navigate through a “transitional period” in her life, she told TheWrap Monday as she discussed the Season 1 finale.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Christina Ricci May Be Funny in ‘Yellowjackets,’ But Don’t Call Her Comic Relief

This story about Christina Ricci and “Yellowjackets” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Christina Ricci has made her share of comedies over the course of a career that began when she was a child, but her heart has always seemed to be in darker material like “The Ice Storm,” “Buffalo ’66,” “Prozac Nation” and “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.” So it makes sense that she’d join the cast of the Showtime limited series “Yellowjackets,” playing one of the survivors of a plane crash that happens to a group of high-school girls in a remote wilderness.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘The Gray Man’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 5 All-Time Movies List

“The Gray Man” has notched a spot in the top five of Netflix’s all-time list of most popular films. According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 hours viewed.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer Teases Reconciliation Between Old Enemies (Video)

Unlikely alliances may be on the horizon for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” as the Season 5 trailer teases the show’s biggest conflict yet. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament in the fourth season, Season 5 finds Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.
TV SERIES
AFP

Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'

When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple

Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Someday It Won’t Seem So Weird': Why Don’t More Women Host Late-Night TV?

Samantha Bee’s ”Full Frontal“ was canceled after seven seasons, but most late-night shows hosted by women have much shorter life spans. Joan Rivers, Whoopi Goldberg, Wanda Sykes, Mo’Nique, Robin Thede — each name is another note in the long, sad dirge of canceled female late-night talk show hosts. And now, as of last month, add Samantha Bee to that sorry list. TBS nixed her show, “Full Frontal,” after seven seasons, as ratings dwindled to just 2.9 million viewers a night in 2021. Her exit leaves only two women left hosting late-night shows: Amber Ruffin on Peacock and Ziwe on HBO.
TV & VIDEOS
