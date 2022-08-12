“Loot” co-creators Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang had only one person in mind to star when they created their Apple TV+ comedy about a newly minted female billionaire navigating her tabloid-catnip divorce and venturing to rebrand as a philanthropist: Maya Rudolph. And they were right on the money with the “Saturday Night Live” alum, who plays the obscenely wealthy Molly Novak. Rudolph understands the character beyond her “colorful elements” (also known as her Birkin bags, superyacht and David Chang as her personal chef), seeing her instead as a “vulnerable” woman who must navigate through a “transitional period” in her life, she told TheWrap Monday as she discussed the Season 1 finale.

