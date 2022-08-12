Read full article on original website
Driving Paul Walker’s Dream Car: a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7
Every one of us has a dream car. Doesn't matter what it is or why we want it, what matters is the desire. Many of us won't be so lucky as to own our dream car—or even sit in it. Some do, though. Paul Walker had a dream car and was lucky enough to have the means to afford it. For two short years, he was able to live his dream behind the wheel of this 1973 Porsche 911 RS 2.7.
Polestar's Electrifying O2 Concept Is Becoming the Very Real Polestar 6 EV Roadster
Polestar is getting its sexy on—well, given how hot the two-door Polestar 1 (its first car) was, maybe we should say Polestar is getting its groove back. As the electric performance car company continues to grow with its 2, upcoming 5, and other mainstream models, news that it will build the Polestar 6, an 844-hp dual-motor roadster based on the Polestar O2 Concept shown earlier this year, is a welcome surprise.
Meet the 8 Finalists for the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award at Monterey Car Week
There’s good. There’s better. And then, there’s best. But what about the best of the best? This is something we know a lot about at Robb Report. Epitomizing the tippy top of the winningest winners is a tough business, a task the Peninsula Hotels takes seriously by appointing the pinnacle of classic cars from the world’s top concourses every year at Monterey Car Week from their Quail Lodge & Golf Club property in pastoral Carmel Valley, California. This time around the selection is predictably epic, covering an eclectic gamut of exceptional vehicles. Below, see the eight elite finalists. 1956 Ferrari 250 GT...
The InEVitable Vodcast Episode 9: Actor and Automotive Influencer Ms. Emelia Hartford
At any given moment, I'm tracking at least a couple dozen automotive influencers. Mostly on Instagram and YouTube, not so much Twitter or Facebook anymore, but increasingly on TikTok. I consider it part of the job, albeit the fun, fascinating part. It's mostly amazing and inspiring to see what new things these automotive super fans are discovering, creating and sharing.
2023 Land Rover Defender 90 Trophy Edition Is a Stubbier, Special Trophy
The 2022 Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition introduced earlier this year recalled the old Land Rover Camel Trophy rally trucks and proved a fitting celebration of the brand's off-road history. Sadly, the shorter, two-door Defender 90 was left out of that celebration. Thankfully, Land Rover has finally decided it's...
Exclusive! The 310+MPH Koenigsegg Jesko Is Absolut Madness
How do you wrap your head around the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut? Well, let's begin with some numbers. Like 1,600 and 1,106. These are the peak outputs, in good old American ponies and stump-pulling pound-feet of torque, respectively, generated by the car's 5.1-liter V-8. Then there's 3,130. That's about how many pounds the 2024 Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut weighs.
Tested! The Hyundai Kona N Is a 276-HP Grip Monster
Next in the line of hotted-up Hyundai N-branded performance vehicles we've tested is the new 2022 Kona N, which sits above the less-sporty N Line in the lineup. Equipped with go-fast hardware from the excellent 2022 Elantra N compact sedan, the small SUV takes the torch from the compelling but now-dead Veloster N hatchback. But is a crossover really an alternative to a sport compact?
