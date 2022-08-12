ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WR Osirus Mitchell reverts to Packers injured reserve

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After going unclaimed on waivers on Thursday, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell reverted back to the injured reserve list of the Green Bay Packers.

Mitchell was waived/injured because of a quadriceps injury. He will either miss the rest of the season while on injured reserve in Green Bay or negotiate an injury settlement with the team, which would allow him to sign with another team and still play this year.

Mitchell, who starred in the USFL, signed with the Packers on July 25. He missed over a week of practice while dealing with a quad issue of unknown severity.

As of Friday, Mitchell is the only player on injured reserve for the Packers. He does not count against the team’s 90-man roster.

The Packers waived Mitchell and released long snapper Steven Wirtel to make room on the roster for running back Dexter Williams and safety Micah Abernathy.

