WAND TV
Family escapes house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Corner has released the name of a man who died in a fire in Chatham on Friday. Jim Allmon identified the man as Lennis Knight, 76 of Chatham. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Knight died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation. The death remains […]
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
WTAX
Burglary arrest in Christian County
Video surveillance footage helped police in identifying two people in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins that happened in Taylorville on June 9th. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says probable cause was found for burglary charges filed against 18 year old Drearion Neal of Springfield along with a juvenille.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken […]
WAND TV
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
wdbr.com
A 76 year old man was found deceased at the scene of a residential fire on Mansion Road in Chatham around 1:20am Friday. Firefighters says when they arrived on scene the structure was completely engulfed in flame. The identity of the man is pending next of kin notification. An autopsy...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
WAND TV
Part of County Highway 25 closed for crossroad culvert replacement Tuesday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Part of County Highway 25 (Oakley Road) will be closed for crossroad culvert replacement Tuesday. Starting at 7:00 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. is when the closure will be in effect. The road will be closed at the intersection of Reas Bridge Road and Oakley Road...
foxillinois.com
Suspect at large in Jacksonville armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Jacksonville Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue Saturday night, according to our media partner WLDS. Police tell WLDS the man took out a handgun and robbed the business of money. Police say the suspect...
WAND TV
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
Road construction, closures continuing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield released its weekly construction update on Friday regarding which roads in the city will see closures for the upcoming week. Due to the Illinois State Fair happening this week, traffic around the State Fairgrounds will remain in a one-way, counterclockwise-only configuration. In addition, the east and westbound […]
newschannel20.com
Teen identified in deadly Cedar Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of a 16-year-old from Springfield who was shot and killed Wednesday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Shawntel Howze Jr. Howze Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was dropped off at Springfield Memorial...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Awarded Grant for South Main Street Project
The next phase of Jacksonville’s Downtown Turnaround project just took another step toward reality. The City has been awarded a nearly $3 million grant for the planned reconstruction of South Main Street. The funding is part of the $106 million in grants through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main...
Herald & Review
Broken Jesus statue in $6,000 trail of criminal damage, Decatur police report
DECATUR — Damage from the latest downtown Decatur vandalism rampage attributed to Travis C. Stewart includes a shattered Jesus statue and numerous smashed potted plants and windows for a total bill of more than $6,000, according to police. The statue, broken into three pieces, was on display outside St....
