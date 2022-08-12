STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Edgewater Manor in Stevens Point has been vacant since the beginning of the year. The city is now preparing to bulldoze it. The city hopes to have everything completed within the next couple of months, and mayor Mike Wiza is open to suggestions for what the space could be used for. “If you think that you can make an idea work, by all means, bring it to us. We’d love to be able to help you out,” said Mayor Wiza.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO