SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Spartanburg’s largest parks might soon be getting some upgrades. Duncan Park is tucked away on the other side of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail. The park is surrounded by six different neighborhoods. Seems like it would be a very popular spot for outdoor lovers but a Spartanburg non-profit found that’s not entirely the case. Now they’re trying to bring it back to life.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO