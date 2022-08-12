Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Mauldin City Council Notes: Plans for two new townhome communities advance
Mauldin City Council on Aug. 15 gave initial approval to a pair of rezoning requests that may add more than 150 townhomes to the city:. A 99-unit townhome community on 15 acres located along North Main Street between Kellett’s Korner/Tommy’s Snack Bar at 602 N. Main St. and the C.F. Sauer manufacturing facility at 728 N. Main St.
The Post and Courier
Greenville County roads need $1B. New fees and taxes are on the table.
Greenville County business leaders peg the area's road needs at more than $1 billion over the next decade. As the county falls further behind on maintenance, and as infrastructure costs soar, it also expects to welcome an estimated 200,000 new residents by 2040. To deal with the swell of drivers, county leaders are discussing how to pay for a growing backlog of congestion problems and crumbling roads.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties, Aug. 15
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Glenn Batson, vice president of Spencer Hines Properties-Greenville, represented the Sanders Group LP as seller of a 30,150-square-foot multitenant industrial/flex...
The Post and Courier
Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End
GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
Greenwood District 50 implements safety procedures following jamboree
Greenwood School District 50 announced Monday it will implement new safety procedures for major events.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Spartanburg’s largest parks might soon be getting some upgrades. Duncan Park is tucked away on the other side of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail. The park is surrounded by six different neighborhoods. Seems like it would be a very popular spot for outdoor lovers but a Spartanburg non-profit found that’s not entirely the case. Now they’re trying to bring it back to life.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Humane Society receives equipment grant for new clinic
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society said it received a generous grant from a foundation that will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment at the organization’s new pet care clinic. The organization said Banfield Foundation donated a grant worth $14,743 for the equipment that...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Rebecca Vance
Rebecca Vance was appointed interim city administrator with the city of Mauldin. She will take over the responsibilities of former city administrator Brandon Madden until a permanent city administrator is named in late 2022. She is responsible for performing high-level administrative work under the direction of City Council and exercising supervision over municipal employees.
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
The Post and Courier
Nitro coffee, vintage motorcycles intersect at Pacolet cafe
PACOLET — Nitro coffee and motorcycles blend in a new cafe in Pacolet. Callous Moto Coffee Garage has more than 20 flavors of hot and cold coffee, teas and juices, and also serves pastries. It held a grand opening on Aug. 13. Co-owner Thomas Williams said the theme is based on a vintage motorcycle known as a cafe racer.
Duncan Mayor Clyde ‘Rog’ Rogers passes away
Duncan Mayor Clyde "Rog" Rogers passed away late Monday, the town announced. He was 64.
FOX Carolina
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
On the Move: Jonny Redfield
Jonny Redfield was promoted to art director with Crawford, a full-service strategic marketing agency based in Greenville. He joined Crawford in 2018 and has played a role in the creation of innovative design elements and brand strategies for clients. Redfield is a graduate of the Franciscan University of Steubenville in...
iheart.com
Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights
(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
FOX Carolina
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County student head back to class
Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough
A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
