Plea Deal Reached In Schofield Beating
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A West Bend man reached a plea agreement on charges that he participated in the beating of a Wausau man back in May of 2021. Kevin Weston reached the agreement one day before his trial was scheduled to start. Weston and Trey Houghtaling were charged...
One Injured in Waupaca County Rollover Crash
TOWN OF MATTESON, WI (WSAU) — One person was injured in a rollover crash in the Waupaca County Town of Matteson on Monday. Sheriff’s officials say the unidentified driver was northbound on Lake Road when they entered the east ditch. The driver over-corrected, reentering the road and jumping to the west ditch.
Opelt Sentenced to Seven Years for Deadly Amish Buggy Crash
MEDFORD, WI (WSAU) — The man who ran his vehicle into an Amish buggy, killing a mother and injuring several of her children, will serve a seven-year sentence for vehicular homicide. Skyler Opelt will serve four years in prison and three years of extended supervision in the case after...
Water Ski Show to Benefit NFHF in Wausau This Evening
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The 10th annual Never Forgotten Honor Flight Water Ski Show benefit is this evening on Lake Wausau beginning at 6:30. The show will open with a special tribute to Military flags, followed by this year’s theme of “Super Mario Show Ski World.”. Admission...
Housing Assessment Scheduled For Wausau Metro Area
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the area. The assessment will be for the Cities of Wausau and Schofield, Town of Rib Mountain, Villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston. This project uses Census data, real...
Portage County Farm Ordered To Install Monitoring Wells For Nitrates
NELSONVILLE, Wis. (WAOW-WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Gordondale Farms in Portage County will be required to install monitoring wells to test for chemicals like nitrate. The DNR issued a permit on Friday after discussions with residents in recent months. Katy Bailey, who lives in Nelsonville,...
Mayors Monday: Wisconsin Rapids’ Shane Blaser
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Pet shelters in Central Wisconsin have had a rough go of it the last few weeks with an influx of dogs and cats. Residents in Wisconsin Rapids will be encouraged to help that cause next week after the official closure of the city’s aquatic center. Mayor Shane Blaser is inviting dog owners from across the area to Dog Day at the Pool on August 24th, a day dedicated to the dogs at the facility.
Martial arts studio displaced by fire
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A martial arts studio is recovering from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Halama’s Championship Martial Arts Studio in Wausau suffered an attic fire over the weekend. Officials were alerted to the blaze after a bystander called first responders. The owners said because of that action the fire was contained.
Everest Breaks Ground On New Administration Building
WESTON, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — By this time next year, the D.C. Everest School district could have a new administration building. A groundbreaking took place Monday at the corner of Alderson St. and Jelinek Avenue. Officials call it a welcome replacement for the building they were in for 50 years...
Woodchucks Stay Alive In Northwoods League Playoffs
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks bounced back to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 11-1 and force a Game 3 in the playoff series. The Woodchucks scored four runs in the second inning with a home run by Drew Stengren (Central Michigan University), RBI double by Chase Hug (University of Evansville) and RBI single by Eli Kligman (Wake Forest University). Hug led the team with three hits including a double, home run and three RBI. Kligman reached base four times with two hits and two walks driving in one run.
Woodchucks Fall in Regular Season Finale
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – In their regular season finale Saturday night, the Wausau Woodchucks were defeated 9-3 by the Madison Mallards. The Woodchucks finish their regular season with a record of 38-33. With last night’s clinching victory, the Woodchucks already qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They have completed back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2008.
Rafters Rally Over Woodchucks For Playoff Win
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters rallied back to take down the Wausau Woodchucks 6-3. Garrett Broussard (Utah Valley University) drove in the first run of the game in the first inning with a single to right field. Broussard had two hits with one RBI on the night. Andrew Semo (University of San Diego) led the team with three hits including a home run on the top of the ninth inning to provide insurance runs for the Rafters. Colin Tuft (University of Virginia) contributed to the offense with two hits, a double, two RBI and a stolen base.
