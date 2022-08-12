ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Sentenced After Being Found Guilty Of Trespassing Pop Star's Wedding

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
MEGA

Jason Alexander has been slapped with a jail sentence after being convicted of trespassing and battery.

According to court records, Britney Spears ' first ex-husband was sentenced to 128 days in jail after changing his plea from not guilty to nolo contendere, a plea in which a defendant accepts conviction as though a guilty plea without admitting guilt.

The Ventura County court found him guilty on Thursday, August 11, when he appeared before a judge with his public defender lawyer.

Alexander was arrested back in June after he broke into the Princess of Pop's Thousand Oaks, Calif., property ahead of her wedding to Sam Asgahri , who proposed in September 2021. Managing to bypass security while recording the entire break in on Instagram Live, Alexander went searching the estate looking for his former wife of two days.

Eventually, one of the guards was able to pin him down until authorities arrived and took him away. Alexander has been locked up ever since attempting to ruin the most important day of his ex's life .

Meanwhile, Alexander isn't the only ex giving Spears' problems. As OK! reported, her other ex-husband and father of her children, Kevin Federline , stirred the pot this month when he sat down for a televised interview where he discussed the "Toxic" songstress' relationship with their sons, Sean Preston , 16, and Jayden James , 15.

According to Federline, their offspring have chosen not to see their mom in recent months, hinting it is partly due to her excessive nude photos posted to Instagram. "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he offered of why Spears constantly exposes herself on social media. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough."

KEVIN FEDERLINE EXPOSES BRITNEY SPEARS ALLEGEDLY SHOUTING AT SONS: 'THE LIES HAVE TO STOP'

Responding to his claims, Spears argued she "gave them everything" and has tried at a relationship with her teenagers to no avail. After declaring their teenage boys act "hateful" towards her, Federline leaked several videos of Spears seemingly shouting at their kids , though she appeared unaware that she was being filmed.

Federline has since deleted the old videos, taken when their boys were 11 and 12, but is now coming under fire for violating the "privacy and dignity" of the pop icon.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff," seethed Spears' high-profile attorney.

