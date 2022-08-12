ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Republicans stress this attack in Iowa: Democrats don’t value your caucus enough

By Lalee Ibssa, Isabella Murray, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Western Iowa Today

Bird Says As Iowa’s AG, She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach

(Des Moines, IA) — Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of staffers to work on lawsuits challenging federal regulations that restrict Iowa farm operations or impose unwarranted public health restrictions. Bird made her comments at the Iowa State Fair on The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. She’s challenging Democrat Tom Miller’s bid for a tenth term as Iowa’s Attorney General. Miller says his opponent primarily sees the office as a means to sue the Biden Administration, while he views his role as serving the people of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
DES MOINES, IA
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?

Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (Iowa Capital Dispatch) — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night...
WHO 13

Politicians campaign at day three of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s storied tradition is back for another year, and the great Iowa get-together became a magnet for political activity on Saturday. Several Iowa politicians, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, roamed the fairgrounds on day three of the Iowa State Fair. Reynolds and Ernst spent the morning grilling pork […]
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families

Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges

To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
IOWA CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance

Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program

A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
DES MOINES, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway Acquires Beloved Iowa Indie

Fareway Stores is expanding its footprint in Iowa by taking over an independent store founded by a pair of Powerball jackpot winners. The Brick Street Market and Café, at 114 Brick Street in Bondurant, Iowa, started by Brian and Mary Lohse in 2014, is now part of the Fareway chain.
BONDURANT, IA
WHO 13

Beneficial rain falls over dry Iowa, view rain totals

Beneficial rain fell over dry and drought-stricken Iowa during the last 24 hours. Totals ranged from a trace of rain in eastern and northern Iowa to some 1 to 2″ totals in parts of western and southern Iowa. Some of the highest amounts fell in a band from Sioux City to Audubon in western Iowa. […]
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

7 Farmers Elected to the Iowa Soybean Association Board of Directors

ANKENY, Iowa—Iowa soybean farmers have elected seven directors to the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) board of directors. These directors join 15 others fulfilling their terms on the ISA board. The association’s 22 volunteer farmer directors represent the state’s nine crop reporting districts in overseeing the management and allocation of...
IOWA STATE

