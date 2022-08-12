ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Man Who Burned, Stabbed Virginia Mother To Death Apprehended: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 4 days ago
Richard Montano Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Police have arrested the man who stabbed a Falls Church woman to death before setting her on fire, officials said.

On August 10 at around 3 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Willston Place where they found Silvia Abacay, 40, of Falls Church, on fire and suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Fire officials put out the flames and Abacay was pronounced dead the scene, police reported.

Surveillance footage from the area showed Richard Montano, 47, of Arlington, entering Abacay's home shortly before her murder, authorities said.

Police said they believed Montano forced his way into Abacay's apartment, before assaulting her and setting her on fire.

Montano fled the scene to his Arlington apartment, where police found and arrested him, law enforcement said.

He was charged with second degree murder, burglary with intent to commit murder, and burning of an occupied dwelling, police reported.

Montano was held at Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond, officials said.

Comments / 12

