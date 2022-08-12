ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

desotocountynews.com

Lady Rangers nationally ranked in women’s soccer

For the first time in program history, the Northwest women’s soccer program will begin the regular season as a nationally-ranked squad. With the preseason NJCAA Division II rankings announced Monday afternoon, the Lady Rangers are labeled as the No. 13 team in the nation. Although Northwest was unranked to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
extrainningsoftball.com

Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to be Named Memphis Head Coach

Memphis is expected to name Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball. VanBrakle Prothro spent the last eleven seasons as the pitching coach at Alabama, her alma mater. She was part of the coaching staff that led the Crimson Tide to the national championship in 2012, as well as six Women’s College World Series berths in total during her tenure.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community

New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
NEW ALBANY, MS
WREG

Get ready for some rain, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

The evolving caddie journey of Brian Mahoney

Brian Mahoney’s presence in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship reflects a rarity – he is one of about a handful of caddies employed by players on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) tour. Mahoney, 28, is a native New Yorker. Born in Harlem, he played golf at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Perception problems face state, business community

Photo: A luncheon crowd at the Landers Center in Southaven for the Mississippi Economic Council’s MEC Tour event. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi needs to do a better job telling its story because it doesn’t, someone else will and Mississippi won’t like what is said. That was...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Germantown HS dismissed early after threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, Germantown Police reported. Police said Germantown dispatch received a phone call threatening the school. The school are releasing students early due to the threat made. Dismissal began shortly before noon. School officials later said that reports of a shooter […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
localmemphis.com

New cross in Cordova sends message of hope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis woman celebrates 110th birthday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday. Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon. In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
fox17.com

Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi

Purchase of Powerplay boosted $50,000 win to $500,000. A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball® drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis

Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Historic Oxford, MS church destroyed in fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly 180-year-old church building in Oxford, Mississippi went up in flames Saturday night, the Lafayette County Fire Department said in a news release. Crews were called at 11 p.m. for a report of visible flames at College Hill Presbyterian Church on County Road 102. By the time they arrived a few […]

