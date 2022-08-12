ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Search continues for Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect smashed windows at City Pool

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage at the pool in Manhattan. Just after noon Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Springboard Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The City of Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD IDs man injured in Friday rollover crash

RILEY COUNTY —Authorities have identified a Kansas man injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Friday in Riley County. A 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, Olsburg, was westbound in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Th driver...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Leonardville, KS
City
Council Grove, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home

A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

2 Arrested for Theft, Damage to Property

A GPS tracker on a stolen truck leads to the arrest of two Saline County residents. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 38-year-old Jacob A. McCombs and 32-year-old Christine Williams on theft and damage to property charges after three stolen vehicles were found at their rural home.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Apple Post

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 12

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bell, Mandi Michelle; 34; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contract housing. NAME: Hane, William...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
1350kman.com

Jury finds Manhattan man guilty of attempted 2nd degree murder

A Manhattan man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and other charges Friday, following a trial for his role in an October 2019 incident. The Manhattan Mercury reports that Mark Anthony Koch was additionally found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. 37-year-old Neta Ambar testified that Koch attacked her at her home and wrapped a cord around her neck.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1

One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash just south of Wildcat Creek near the roundabout at Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue. The northbound vehicle...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy