Shooting Suspect Charged With Murdering 33-Year-Old Man In Baltimore

Rakim Muhammad Jr., of Baltimore. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting last month, authorities say.

Rakim Muhammad Jr., 20, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, after allegedly shooting Earnest Jackson, 33, on Tuesday, July 26, in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue, according to Baltimore police.

Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso around 10:41 p.m. that July night, and was rushed to the hospital. police said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Muhammad Jr. has been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

