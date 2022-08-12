Read full article on original website
Related
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle parent charged with truancy continues to advocate for son
An Albemarle mother has continued her fight to re-enroll her child in Stanly County Schools by speaking out at the latest school board meeting, and she plans to continue doing so at future meetings. Morgan Perez was hopeful her son Jaxon, a third grader, would be able to re-enroll in...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Project Lazarus will host Overdose Awareness Day event
In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, Stanly County Project Lazarus will sponsor a Remembrance Walk and Service. This family friendly event will be at Stanly YMCA park, 115 C.B. Crook Dr., Albemarle, 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 31. The service will include local pastors and speakers from the recovery community. Other...
Stanly News & Press
Locust approves conditional use request for express oil change service
The Locust City Council on Thursday night unanimously approved a conditional rezoning request for a new express oil change business. Founded in Thomasville in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a quick service oil change service that operates more than a dozen locations, the majority of which are in North Carolina.
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Anson County bridge project awarded
The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1 million contract to replace the bridge on City Pond Road over the North Fork of Jones Creek to Smith-Rowe, LLC of Mt. Airy. Crews can get started as early as Aug. 22 and have the bridge open to traffic by May...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanly News & Press
Four arrested following Richfield robbery
Four individuals are under arrest following a robbery in Richfield. Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 4:05 p.m. Monday, four individuals arrived at the CVS in Richfield brandishing a machete to the store clerk. The individuals stole more than $800 worth of merchandise, according to Sheriff Jeff Crisco.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle contractor to replace Mount Pleasant bridge
The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.2 million contract to replace the bridge on Miami Church Road over Dutch Buffalo Creek to Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. The bridge, built in 1966, will be removed and replaced with a cored slab structure. The contractor can begin work as...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle City Council, Public Housing residents discuss health problems, seek better communication
Bianca Jackson did not mince words when she spoke before the Albemarle City Council Monday night. As someone who says she has lived in public housing for six years and was recently hospitalized due to what she considers unsafe conditions in her apartment, Jackson said she and her fellow public housing residents have been making complaints but have not often received adequate feedback.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly commissioners vote against supporting DOT application for roundabout funding
The possibility of a roundabout coming to the intersection of Millingport Road and N.C. Highway 73 became more difficult after a Stanly commissioners’ decision to not support the idea. At the recent meeting of the Stanly County Board of Commissioners, the board voted 6-1 against a resolution which representatives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stanly News & Press
2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: Albemarle Bulldogs
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted high school football in many ways the past two seasons for many programs, including the Albemarle Bulldogs. After playing just three games in the spring of 2020, Albemarle missed one game last season, a non-conference matchup with Central Davidson, while players missed time. Head coach Richard Davis missed three games with COVID, with assistant coach Derek Turner filling in.
Stanly News & Press
2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: South Stanly Rebel Bulls
South Stanly’s football team has had its struggles in terms of wins and losses for several seasons. The Rebel Bulls have not won a county title since 1989 and not had a winning season since 2018. South has also not won a playoff game in a decade, the last coming in 2012.
Stanly News & Press
2022 STANLY FOOTBALL: West Stanly Colts
Since 1993, the Stanly News & Press has awarded the Stanly Cup to the school with the best record in the county match-ups. West has lifted the cup up eight times and has 13 outright county titles from 1977 through last season. Last season, for the first time since 1977...
Comments / 0