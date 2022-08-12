Read full article on original website
Joanne Mae Krueger
Joanne Mae Krueger, age 82, of Merrill, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was born on April 23, 1940, to the late Alfred and Clara (Borchardt) Vandre in Merrill, Wisconsin. On September 13, 1958, Joanne married her husband Lavern Gene Krueger who precedes her in death. Joanne was an avid quilter, sewing hundreds of quilts for others. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her raspberry patch. She farmed most of her life and worked at Walmart for 20 years. After retiring she continued volunteering at Merrill’s St. Vincent de Paul. She was a hard worker and incredibly generous. Her family describes her as the best mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the most loving, giving, calm, unbiased, accepting, and faithful to God woman you could ever meet. She would always say, “Pull up a chair, let’s visit,” no matter how busy she was. Time spent with her family and friends was her favorite pastime. She consistently loved and supported her grandchildren, and she loved surprising them with homemade treats and small little treasures. Joanne was a joy and comfort to be around, and she will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Harriet Mae Henrich
Harriet Mae Henrich, age 96, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born May of 1926 in Merrill and married Gerald Henrich on January 1, 1945. Together, they raised three children: Jerry (Andrea), Lynn (Carol) and Holly, who all survive. She is further survived by her beloved 5 grandsons: Chris, Jeremy, Tom, Ben, and Jason, her 8 great-grandchildren, whom she adored, siblings: Harry, Carol and Marlene (William), and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Esther, husband: Gerald and siblings: Leroy, Annette, and David.
August Critic’s Choice Movie
The T. B. Scott Library is hosting their August Critic’s Choice Movie Event on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. This month’s movie is a touching story about a nine-year-old autistic boy who loses his father in the World Trade Center attack on 9-11. The story unfolds a year later when Oskar finds a hidden key in his father’s room and sets off on an adventure to discover what it means. He meets people along the way who help him bring closure he desperately needs. Thomas Horn, Tom Hanks, and Sandra Bullock star in this journey of self-discovery and healing. We will have popcorn and refreshments ready for your added enjoyment. The Merrill Transit System will provide free rides to and from this event. Just give them a call In advance to arrange your free transportation.
