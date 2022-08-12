Joanne Mae Krueger, age 82, of Merrill, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was born on April 23, 1940, to the late Alfred and Clara (Borchardt) Vandre in Merrill, Wisconsin. On September 13, 1958, Joanne married her husband Lavern Gene Krueger who precedes her in death. Joanne was an avid quilter, sewing hundreds of quilts for others. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her raspberry patch. She farmed most of her life and worked at Walmart for 20 years. After retiring she continued volunteering at Merrill’s St. Vincent de Paul. She was a hard worker and incredibly generous. Her family describes her as the best mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the most loving, giving, calm, unbiased, accepting, and faithful to God woman you could ever meet. She would always say, “Pull up a chair, let’s visit,” no matter how busy she was. Time spent with her family and friends was her favorite pastime. She consistently loved and supported her grandchildren, and she loved surprising them with homemade treats and small little treasures. Joanne was a joy and comfort to be around, and she will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

