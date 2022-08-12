Read full article on original website
North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted Tuesday to approve temporary rules for the upcoming election that more clearly outline the code of conduct for partisan observers and precinct officials. Poll watching grew in prominence in the 2020 election cycle due to former President Donald Trump’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud, motiving his supporters to scrutinize local elections proceedings.
New York judge sides with Cuomo in dispute over book deal
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has ruled in favor of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and against a state ethics commission that wanted him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics initially approved Cuomo’s request to write a book in 2020, but later withdrew the approval. It alleged Cuomo violated ethics guidelines by abusing his position for personal benefit. Cuomo sued, saying the commission was biased against him and violated his due process rights. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul disbanded the commission this year. It isn’t clear whether the new commission will continue trying to claw back Cuomo’s book money.
Utah boy injured in dorm fall at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah is in critical condition with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off a bunk bed at the dormitory complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team. Oliverson posted on Facebook that doctors told him his son had punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and needed a piece of skull removed. His uncle tells The Associated Press that Easton is using a breathing tube.
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones falsely claimed the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax. Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather than continue the case in Connecticut state court. However, Monday’s ruling essentially allows the plaintiffs to continue the defamation lawsuit against just Jones as an individual, without a company owned by Jones and a defendant in the Connecticut case.
