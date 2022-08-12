WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah is in critical condition with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off a bunk bed at the dormitory complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team. Oliverson posted on Facebook that doctors told him his son had punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and needed a piece of skull removed. His uncle tells The Associated Press that Easton is using a breathing tube.

