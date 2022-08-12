Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO