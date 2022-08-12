ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
Village of Lewiston to add stop signs at Fourth, Center & Water streets

Previte points to study suggesting more stops signs cause more trouble. Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to install a series of new stop signs in an attempt to prevent future automobile-related accidents. Motorists will soon notice markers at the intersections of Center and Water (north/south), Plain and...
LEWISTON, NY
Chimera delivers funding for Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League

$10,000 of community benefits funding awarded to Shoshone Park Baseball & Softball. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Erie County Legislator Lisa M. Chimera met with coaches and young players to present a check in the amount of $10,000 to the Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League (HNPYBL). House players from both...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Catholic Charities seeking backpack recipients & school supply donations

With rising costs, anticipate more demand in advance of the new school year. With the start of a new school year only weeks away, Catholic Charities is again collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program, which helps students in need throughout Western New York with a backpack and school supplies.
BUFFALO, NY
WEDI awarded $925,000 for West Side Bazaar expansion

Granted by Erie County Department of Environment & Planning. On Friday, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced Westminster Economic Development Initiative will receive $925,000 for its planned move and expansion of the West Side Bazaar. WEDI has been raising capital campaign funds for building the new bazaar since March 2021.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo: Advanced funding jumpstarts 4 major projects on Outer Harbor & Canalside

$87 million project underway at DL&W Terminal for new commercial activity center & Metro Rail Station. √ Roadway, safety improvements to Tifft & Louisiana streets to create waterfront parkways. √ Projects increase waterfront accessibility, recreation, will help further boost development. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the acceleration of several significant projects...
BUFFALO, NY
ESD reminds commercial & mixed-use property owners that applications are available for east side commercial districts program in Buffalo

√ Second round includes expanded building renovation program plus $4M in additional funding. Empire State Development reminds commercial and mixed-use property owners that applications are available for the second round of the east side commercial districts program in Buffalo. Additional community information sessions have been scheduled for Aug. 17 and 18.
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'

Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
'Family Fun Fest' at St. Francis of Assisi

St. Francis of Assisi Parish will hold its “Family Fun Fest” from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 73 Adam St., in the City of Tonawanda. This event includes a theme tray raffle, a white elephant booth, homemade baked goods, a 50/50, games for children, a dime toss, and a super raffle with a top prize of $300. Food available includes chowder, hot dogs, hamburgers, Italian sausage, Buffalo grilled shrimp, beer, pop, and wine.
TONAWANDA, NY
'Big R': Buffalo Fuel, Firth Jewelers & Telco Construction present racing action this Friday night

Buffalo Fuel, Firth Jewelers and Telco Construction will be presenting the racing program this coming Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway. A full card of Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds, Investors Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks, and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman will all be in action at 7:15 p.m.
RANSOMVILLE, NY

