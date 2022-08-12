Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour
History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston to add stop signs at Fourth, Center & Water streets
Previte points to study suggesting more stops signs cause more trouble. Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to install a series of new stop signs in an attempt to prevent future automobile-related accidents. Motorists will soon notice markers at the intersections of Center and Water (north/south), Plain and...
wnypapers.com
Chimera delivers funding for Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League
$10,000 of community benefits funding awarded to Shoshone Park Baseball & Softball. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Erie County Legislator Lisa M. Chimera met with coaches and young players to present a check in the amount of $10,000 to the Hertel North Park Youth Baseball League (HNPYBL). House players from both...
wnypapers.com
Community Foundation: Grant process open for Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative
Funding in two categories will support small to mid-sized arts organizations serving WNY. The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo is now accepting applications for the 2022 Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Arts & Culture Initiative competitive grant process in two categories. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Sept. 16. In...
wnypapers.com
Catholic Charities seeking backpack recipients & school supply donations
With rising costs, anticipate more demand in advance of the new school year. With the start of a new school year only weeks away, Catholic Charities is again collecting school supplies for its annual backpack program, which helps students in need throughout Western New York with a backpack and school supplies.
wnypapers.com
WEDI awarded $925,000 for West Side Bazaar expansion
Granted by Erie County Department of Environment & Planning. On Friday, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced Westminster Economic Development Initiative will receive $925,000 for its planned move and expansion of the West Side Bazaar. WEDI has been raising capital campaign funds for building the new bazaar since March 2021.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo: Advanced funding jumpstarts 4 major projects on Outer Harbor & Canalside
$87 million project underway at DL&W Terminal for new commercial activity center & Metro Rail Station. √ Roadway, safety improvements to Tifft & Louisiana streets to create waterfront parkways. √ Projects increase waterfront accessibility, recreation, will help further boost development. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the acceleration of several significant projects...
wnypapers.com
ESD reminds commercial & mixed-use property owners that applications are available for east side commercial districts program in Buffalo
√ Second round includes expanded building renovation program plus $4M in additional funding. Empire State Development reminds commercial and mixed-use property owners that applications are available for the second round of the east side commercial districts program in Buffalo. Additional community information sessions have been scheduled for Aug. 17 and 18.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'
Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
wnypapers.com
'Family Fun Fest' at St. Francis of Assisi
St. Francis of Assisi Parish will hold its “Family Fun Fest” from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 73 Adam St., in the City of Tonawanda. This event includes a theme tray raffle, a white elephant booth, homemade baked goods, a 50/50, games for children, a dime toss, and a super raffle with a top prize of $300. Food available includes chowder, hot dogs, hamburgers, Italian sausage, Buffalo grilled shrimp, beer, pop, and wine.
wnypapers.com
'Big R': Buffalo Fuel, Firth Jewelers & Telco Construction present racing action this Friday night
Buffalo Fuel, Firth Jewelers and Telco Construction will be presenting the racing program this coming Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway. A full card of Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds, Investors Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks, and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman will all be in action at 7:15 p.m.
wnypapers.com
10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey cancel remaining shows in 2022 on '40th Anniversary Tour' due to illness in band
10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey regretfully announce the cancelation of their remaining tour dates for 2022, on their "40th Anniversary" trek, due to illness in the band. The canceled shows include Oct 1 at The University at Buffalo Center for The Arts. The band issued the following statement. "Family and...
