Mindy Kaling Says She'd "Absolutely" Consider a "Never Have I Ever" Spinoff
Season three of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" may have only premiered on Aug. 12, but we're already thinking about the future of the series. The Maitreyi Ramakrishnan-led teen dramedy will end with a fourth and final season sometime in 2023 as Devi heads into her senior year of high school. Though we don't know many plot details yet, Mindy Kaling is being transparent about why she decided to cap off her creation after four seasons.
Devi's Messy Grief on "Never Have I Ever" Helped Me Mourn My Own Dad's Death
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. I can still picture myself in April 2020, sitting on the couch, streaming the very first episode of "Never Have I Ever" on my laptop. I had been excited about the show for weeks, a lone bright spot. We were still in the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, afraid to even venture to the grocery store. And to me and my family, the pandemic wasn't some distant thing — my dad had been on a ventilator in an overcrowded Brooklyn hospital for about two weeks before dying on a gorgeous Monday afternoon earlier in April. Because of restrictions at the time, we weren't able to see him before his death.
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies Are Too Cute in These Throwback Photos From "13: The Musical"
Netflix released their movie adaptation of "13: The Musical" on Aug. 12, and the film — about a group of middle schoolers who struggle with love, friendship, and bar mitzvahs — is full of songs that will be stuck in our heads for weeks. It's also sending us down memory lane to the original Broadway production of "13 the Musical." The show broke barriers at the time, since it was the first (and so far only) to feature a cast and band that was made of just teens. But it's also memorable for another reason — Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies were both in the original cast! In 2008, both joined the show during its pre-Broadway run, and they made the transfer to the Great White Way. Gillies played Lucy, while Grande played Charlotte.
Mindy Kaling Says She Doesn't Have Enough "Experience" to Make a Show Like "Euphoria"
Mindy Kaling, cocreator of the teen drama "Never Have I Ever," has said she could never make a show like "Euphoria." "I love 'Euphoria' and I think [creator] Sam [Levinson] is like a genius," she said in an Aug. 12 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I think he has a lot to say about things like sex and drug use and addiction and those are incredibly interesting, but we don't have a ton of experience in that," she said of herself and cocreator Lang Fisher. "I watch that show on the edge of my seat, vicariously, but I feel like nerds lusting over guys is more what we feel comfortable writing about so that's why we do this. We write about strivers and dorks and people who are underestimated."
50 of Mindy Kaling's Most Experimental Fashion Moments
Mindy Kaling's career as a show creator, actor, producer, and comedian is impressive to say the least, so having a wardrobe that fits the bill and keeps everyone guessing is crucial. Kaling's enthusiasm for expressing herself through vibrant prints and bold colors is undeniable. Whether she's at a press event for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" or walking the red carpet at an award ceremony, the Hollywood star's energy is half emitted through her outfit.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome a Baby Boy: "He Is Worth Every Tear"
Adrienne Bailon is a mom! On Aug. 16, Bailon, 38, and her husband, Israel Houghton, 51, announced the arrival of their son, Ever James. The couple shared a black-and-white photo of themselves cradling their newborn in an Instagram post. "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" they wrote in the caption. "If you have followed our love story. . .you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging."
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’: Pete Davidson Isn’t Anything You Expect IRL, According to the Cast
Comedian Pete Davidson stars in A24's newest horror comedy 'Bodies Bodies Bodies.' The cast revealed what it's really like to work with him.
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
Wendy Williams fans express concern that her new manager Will Selby is taking advantage of the former talk show host
Wnedy Williams and Will SelbyScreenshot Cheryl Preston. Fans of former talk show hostWendy Williams have been expressing concerns about her physical and mental well-being for weeks. Images of a thin, sickly-looking Wendy have people wondering what is going on. Williams is said to be slurring her words and forgetting things and the constant in this current situation is her new manager Will Selby.
Trans Skateboarder Leo Baker Quit the Olympics — Now He's Changing the Sport
As a teen and as a young adult, Leo Baker was a rising star in the competitive skateboarding scene — a gritty, down-to-earth sport that had long been excluded from more traditional landscapes such as the Olympics. When skateboarding was introduced during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reactions from the skate community were mixed, but many professionals and fans of the sport saw the move as a chance to bring skateboarding to the world stage.
Is the Mohawk Hairstyle Cultural Appropriation? It's Complicated
It's been long questioned whether the mohawk (or the less extreme fauxhawk) — a hairstyle where the majority of hair runs down the center of the head, which skyrocketed in popularity in the early 1970s and has been seen in countless Fashion Week runway shows since — appropriates a traditional Indigenous hairstyle. This isn't issue-specific to just the mohawk, of course: when any group of people outside of the original creators use something from a specific culture without acknowledging its origins, things can begin to teeter on cultural appropriation. However, unlike some other black-and-white examples of people stealing symbols and traditions from other cultures (like braided hairstyles or Día de los Muertos makeup), the topic of the mohawk hairstyle is a bit more complicated.
Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
Amber Midthunder Explains How Billie Eilish and "Breaking Bad" Influenced "Prey"
The director and lead of "Prey" turned to some surprising pop culture staples for inspiration while making the film, which has become Hulu's most successful premiere to date (breaking a record set by "The Kardashians"). Amber Midthunder, who stars in the prequel to the Predator franchise — which follows the seminal alien's arrival on Earth — tells POPSUGAR "Billie Eilish's music was actually "a really big part of this movie for me."
Kim Kardashian Fearfully Warns Daughter North She Won’t Go Ziplining ‘Ever Again’: Watch the Clip!
Afraid of heights? Kim Kardashian playfully scolded her daughter North West after going ziplining together and having to walk across a bridge high up in the air. “Ever again. No one’s ever talking me into doing this again. Do you hear me?” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard warning her 9-year-old child in a TikTok video on Sunday, August 14. In that moment, Kim walked across a rope bridge slowly, as she appeared to be located pretty high above the trees for the daring excursion. During their day out, she wore a sporty neon jacket, black leggings, sunglasses and a blue helmet for protection.
Joony on His Rise From Restaurant Employee to Brent Faiyaz Collaborator
Joony is only at the beginning of his career in the music industry, but the artist is already experiencing exponential growth due, in large part, to the company he keeps. He was recently featured on Brent Faiyaz's album "Wasteland" along with other standout collaborators, including Drake, Alicia Keys, and Tyler, the Creator.
Where to Watch Every Episode of "Criminal Minds" Ahead of the Revival
For 15 years, "Criminal Minds" captured the hearts of audiences around the world and garnered a huge following that's influenced several spinoffs, an international adaptation, and even a video game. The CBS crime series, which spanned 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, was Netflix's most-watched TV show in the US in 2021, beating out other record-breaking originals like "Squid Game" and "Bridgerton," according to The Hollywood Reporter. To the shock of the show's millions of fans, Netflix removed "Criminal Minds" from its platform in June 2022, leaving many wondering where to watch the binge-worthy series.
Lori Harvey Rocks a Sheer, Tiger-Print Catsuit For a Night Out
Lori Harvey's latest look is a conversation starter. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the model showed off her sultry personal style in a new Instagram post. Styled by Elly Karamoh, she wore a sheer red LaQuan Smith catsuit, imprinted with a striking tiger motif throughout the bodice and down the legs. Dressed for a night out, the Skn by LH founder exuded sensuality and confidence. The long-sleeved, high-neck garment first emerged on Smith's fall 2021 catwalk, presenting a bold trend at a time of comfortable Zoom-era dressing.
SZA and Chloe Cherry to Star in Hitman Dramedy "Tuna Melt"
SZA is ready to make her big-screen debut in a forthcoming dark comedy. The Grammy-winning singer, alongside "Euphoria" breakout Chloe Cherry, has been tapped to star in "Tuna Melt," an offbeat dramedy written and led by Eddie Huang, Deadline reported on Aug. 15. The outlet describes the film as an "updated 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'High Fidelity,'" in which Huang plays "a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job."
