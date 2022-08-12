Mindy Kaling, cocreator of the teen drama "Never Have I Ever," has said she could never make a show like "Euphoria." "I love 'Euphoria' and I think [creator] Sam [Levinson] is like a genius," she said in an Aug. 12 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I think he has a lot to say about things like sex and drug use and addiction and those are incredibly interesting, but we don't have a ton of experience in that," she said of herself and cocreator Lang Fisher. "I watch that show on the edge of my seat, vicariously, but I feel like nerds lusting over guys is more what we feel comfortable writing about so that's why we do this. We write about strivers and dorks and people who are underestimated."

