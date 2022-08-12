ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Growing food at home can offset cost of expensive groceries

JUPITER, Fla. — Jack Sandquist, better known as "Farmer Jack" in south Florida, has a tough time picking his favorite food to grow. "It's hard to choose. They say it's like your kids. It's hard to choose," he said. Many people are choosing Farmer Jack and his business, Urban...
FLORIDA STATE
San Diego Channel

Lucky Delaware man wins Maryland lottery twice in a month

A Delaware man is pretty lucky after winning the Maryland lottery twice in a month. State lottery officials said Duane Ketterman recently won more than $30,000. He won $18,000 in early July. The 43-year-old powerline technician drives into Maryland for work and routinely buys lottery tickets, lottery officials said. Officials...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy