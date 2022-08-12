Read full article on original website
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry issues a grim warning about runaway consumer debt - and says the stock-market rally won't last
Michael Burry warned Americans are loading up on credit-card debt in response to inflation. Burry expects consumers to run out of cash within months, hitting company profits and the economy. The "Big Short" investor cautioned the recent rebound in tech stocks was unlikely to last. Michael Burry rang the alarm...
US News and World Report
'Big Short' Fund Manager Burry Dumps Portfolio, Buys Prison Stock
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday.
Motley Fool
Why AirSculpt Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today
The company's board also approved a special cash dividend of $0.41 per share.
Why CS Disco Stock Fell Hard Today
Investors were very unhappy that management cut its 2022 guidance.
TechCrunch
Rivian delivers on Q2 revenue, expects loss to widen another $700M
The automaker tucked the revised guidance within its second-quarter earnings report, telling investors that it expects to lose a whopping $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier. Rivian blamed the hike on several factors, including “supply chain challenges” and “raw material inflation.”
New York manufacturing suffers near-record plunge
In the latest sign of turbulence in the US economy, New York-area manufacturing suffered a large and unexpected setback in August, according to a survey released on Monday.
The Chinese dream of home ownership is crumbling. The economy could go with it
As financing dries up and debts come due, a cash crunch leaves thousands of homes unfinished, in a crisis with implications for the global economy.
A German refinery partly owned by Moscow has started mixing US oil with Russian crude
A German oil refinery in Schwedt has begun blending US crude with Russian Urals, Bloomberg reported Monday. The refinery, which is partly owned by Rosneft, is typically reliant on Russian crude but has started to turn to alternative supplies. Germany's Economy Minister has previously noted that Schwedt faces the biggest...
TechCrunch
Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities
Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts
HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday.
China's SMIC posts quarterly revenue surge but warns of some panic in chip sector
SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (0981.HK) on Friday reported a 42% jump in second-quarter revenue but also said the sector was facing some "panic and uncertainty".
US News and World Report
Brazil's Vale Fined After Comptroller General's Decision on Brumadinho Disaster
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster. The mining giant said it did not agree...
US News and World Report
Norway Hits Export Record Amid Soaring Gas Prices
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
US News and World Report
U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine
U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A COVID-19 booster that's targeted to the Omicron variant will be available soon — and it's already been approved in Britain. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency was the first...
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AQN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Goldman, Morgan Stanley seek to end investors' Archegos-linked lawsuits
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) urged a U.S. federal judge to dismiss seven lawsuits by investors who accused the Wall Street banks of insider trading before the March 2021 collapse of the $36 billion Archegos Capital Management LP.
Japan's economy stages modest bounce from COVID jolt, global outlook darkens
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in the April-June period to mark the third straight quarter of expansion on solid private consumption, government data showed on Monday.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Down-funnel growth metrics, RIF planning, is e-commerce aggregation over?
E-commerce aggregators work in much the same way by purchasing smaller brands, then optimizing their manufacturing and sales channels to boost market share. This was effective in a pre-vaccine era when consumers stopped visiting stores, but is the brand-rollup model still viable today?. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to...
Exclusive: Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic.
Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn
Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
