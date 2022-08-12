ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

'Big Short' Fund Manager Burry Dumps Portfolio, Buys Prison Stock

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday.
Motley Fool

Why AirSculpt Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

The company's board also approved a special cash dividend of $0.41 per share. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
#Linus Stocks#Gambling Addiction#Ireland#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Further Rapid U S Growth#Reuters#The Paddy Power#Ftse#Ladbrokes
TechCrunch

Rivian delivers on Q2 revenue, expects loss to widen another $700M

The automaker tucked the revised guidance within its second-quarter earnings report, telling investors that it expects to lose a whopping $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier. Rivian blamed the hike on several factors, including “supply chain challenges” and “raw material inflation.”
TechCrunch

Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities

Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
US News and World Report

Brazil's Vale Fined After Comptroller General's Decision on Brumadinho Disaster

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster. The mining giant said it did not agree...
US News and World Report

Norway Hits Export Record Amid Soaring Gas Prices

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Norway's exports reached a record in July, driven mainly by natural gas prices that have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Scandinavian country’s statistics agency on Monday said Norwegian exports reached 229 billion kroner ($24 billion) last month, 0.4% higher than the previous record set in March this year.
US News and World Report

U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine

U.K. Is First Country to Approve Moderna's Omicron-Targeted COVID Vaccine. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A COVID-19 booster that's targeted to the Omicron variant will be available soon — and it's already been approved in Britain. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency was the first...
Business Insider

Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
