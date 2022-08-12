Read full article on original website
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
jcitytimes.com
Ridley, Boggiano Question Whether City Would Enforce New Pedestrian Safety Ordinance
Ward A Councilwoman Denise Ridley and Ward B Councilman Rich Boggiano are questioning whether an ordinance banning off-road vehicles from city streets makes sense given the likelihood that it would not be enforced. Spurred by a seeming epidemic of reckless ATV and dirt-bike riders, at Monday’s caucus meeting the City...
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Newark, NJ man was hiring someone to kill 13-year-old, officials say
A Newark man has been indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme that was targeting a 13-year-old girl in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. An indictment against 57-year-old Armando Conceicao states that the defendant paid an individual to travel to Texas to photograph the target and conduct reconnaissance at her home.
Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars?
Some residents are advocating for a car-free NYC. But other cities have arrived at a compromise. The post Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
jcitytimes.com
Serious Crash With Up To Six Patients Shuts Route 78
A serious crash involving about six victims closed Route 78 overnight. The crash involved an overturned car and spanned both sides of the roadway in Berkeley Heights around 12:40 a.m., developing reports say. At least one person was seriously injured. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to...
It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop
A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
Teen stabbed outside Midtown Nike store following dispute with group
Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
Queens man caught with 420 lbs. of weed in car during traffic stop in NJ: officials
A Queens man was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday after investigators discovered approximately 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after being pulled over for speeding, authorities said.
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise's hit-and-run case moved out of Hudson County
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise A clerk says the case will be heard in Essex County. [ more › ]
Newark Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has released a photo of a suspect wanted...
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train.
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
